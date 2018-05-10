Crazy Rich Asians Represents a "Future Forward" at LAAPFF

Crazy Rich Asians panel at LAAPF with (from left) moderator Phil Yu ( They Call Us Bruce ), Crazy Rich Asians ' screenwriter Adele Lim, actors Nico Santos and Chris Pang, director Jon M. Chu, and moderator Jeff Yang ( They Call Us Bruce ). The comedy is the first mainstream Hollywood studio feature film with an all Asian and Asian-American cast.

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival kicked off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month last week with screenings of 118 films throughout L.A. — in downtown, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Koreatown, Hollywood and West Hollywood. Since its founding in 1983, the festival has presented more than 4,000 films, videos and digital media works by Asian and Asian-American artists. Among the films screening this month are works by both emerging and prominent filmmakers, such as Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and the late Vietnamese American Stephane Gauger.

Presented by Visual Communications, this year’s festival, titled “Future Forward," offers a thoughtful ensemble of narratives from filmmakers across Asia and North America. From shorts and documentaries, to full-length feature films, LAAPFF gives an entree into the diversity of Asian and Asian-American storytelling. And we need more of it.

“We are maintaining our spirit of producing this festival through the process of creating our ideal communities,” said LAAPFF executive director Francis Cullado. “Our programmers and staff imagine our ideal communities to be inclusive while struggling towards equity and change. And with regards to the ongoing discourse about diversity, we aim to have a space that engages intra-diversity amongst AAPIs and inter-diversity with other communities.”