Courtney Casgraux: The Lash Guru Redefining Our Perceptions of Beauty

Working in the beauty field might seem a shallow pursuit, but when you meet Courtney Casgraux you realize there's an admirable depth to the calling. The SoCal native and founder of Go Blush Yourself (GBY) is beloved by L.A.'s hippest hotties and influencers, especially when it comes to her luscious lash extensions.

But the company is about alternative beauty, enhancing features to express individuality, not some cookie-cutter ideal. To that end, GBY, which she started with partner Kendra Studdert, offers other fun services to personalize one's look, from micro-bladed eyebrows (thick brows are as coveted as long lashes right now) to tooth gems (crystals and gold letters or symbols glued to your pearly whites) to airbrush tanning and makeup application, all available at GBY's two newish L.A. storefronts in WeHo and Silver Lake.

It's lashes that have made Casgraux an entrepreneurial success story, though. The makeup artist turned "lash guru" was one of the first to offer the lid-lengthening service and even developed her own glue (the much-imitated Active Lash formula, which is sweat-proof and won't come off, even with oily makeup removers).