Conga Kids Teaches L.A. Students Latin Dance and Much More

On a recent Monday morning, as most fifth graders were studying math and English, a group of 10- and 11-year-olds at Knox Elementary School in South L.A. were learning something else: how to train and work toward goals, expression through movement, and the fundamentals of teamwork via the art of dance. Knox Elementary is one of more than 20 LAUSD campuses participating in Conga Kids, an arts-based educational nonprofit organization teaching dance styles including merengue, tango, swing and salsa. Conga Kids serves seven school districts in Los Angeles County and more than 5,000 students, a number they expect to double next year.

Conga Kids came to fruition in 2016 via Brad Gluckstein, founder of L.A.’s legendary Latin music venue the Conga Room. As the club marks its 20th anniversary this year, it continues to transcend the boundaries of a Latin nightclub. “The Conga Room has stakeholders such as Jennifer Lopez, Sheila E., Will.i.am and Jimmy Smits,” Gluckstein says. “We know the Latin space and do great on that scene, but over the years we’ve also had Prince play there three times, as well as Avicii, Lenny Kravitz, Justin Beiber and a lot of hip-hop artists. Recently, we even had punk band Rise Against play, and it was the first time in history there was a mosh pit at the Conga Room.”

Gluckstein says the Conga Kids program, now in its second year, was conceived via his work at the club, which has hosted numerous charity events over the years. He realized the positive effects nonprofits can have in the community but felt they could do better. “We saw so many wonderful nonprofits, particularly dance- and music-oriented ones, but none of them were affecting youth in a vast way,” he explains. “This year Conga Kids is affecting almost 6,000 kids, mostly in underserved communities in L.A. County like Pomona, Lynwood, Compton, El Monte and LAUSD, which includes everywhere from the Westside, East L.A. and South L.A., where we serve 800 to 1,000 kids alone.”

