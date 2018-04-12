Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child Has Unfulfilled Ambitions

Writer-performer Bellina Logan was born in Los Angeles, the daughter of a British-born Caucasian woman and an African-American man. Her play is titled Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child, but its central character isn’t Bellina so much as it is her mom, Averil — a spirited and decidedly non-commonsensical person whose eccentricities are the fount for the show’s dynamic.

Though her parents, both actors, had a wild passionate affair, they never married, and Bellina was raised by her single mother in comfortable circumstances, abetted by a very proper, admonishing British nanny, Betty (“a cross between Angela Lansbury and Bette Davis”), without whom Averil seemingly could not manage. It was the ’60s, when interracial hookups and unmarried pregnant women raised more eyebrows in urban centers than they do now, and Bellina’s café au lait complexion was conversational fodder and a show-and-tell opportunity for her older sisters.

Throughout Bellina's childhood, she, Averil and Betty (her much older sisters were then in college) flitted among various locations: London, New York, Los Angeles, even Ibiza, whose scenic beauty the restless Averil soon tired of. For Bellina the child, Averil’s free-spirited and uninhibited behavior could be intimidating, and Logan re-enacts recollections of her mother and her best friend slapping their rears as they danced wildly to “I Will Survive,” celebrating their sensuality and womanhood as their young daughters stood by, their adolescent rebellion upstaged.