Cold War Hippies Weren't As Different As You'd Think

On the surface, what characterizes the counterculture in Communist countries is not the same in the United States. But throughout the 20th century and especially during the Cold War, political posters and salvaged scrapbooks have been subtly sending silent signals that many people have secretly shared Western freedom-based ideologies from beyond the Iron Curtain. We just haven't been able to see examples of any of it before now, but the Wende Museum of the Cold War is changing that with two new exhibitions: Promote, Tolerate, Ban: Art and Culture in Cold War Hungary and Socialist Flower Power: Soviet Hippie Culture.

The unique museum came about in 2002, when L.A. native and Modern European historian Justinian Jampol needed a place for his expanding collection of relics rescued from unraveling socialist regimes. He's since drawn upon and developed the collection to visually illustrate what Eastern Europe was like before the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of the Balkans threatened to erase communist culture entirely. And thankfully, in November, the Culver City–based Wende Museum relocated to a much bigger and more museum-friendly space, where it continues to seek out, preserve and present art, artifacts and ephemera from the Cold War — ironically, in a former armory.

EXPAND Lenin, 1972 (lithograph) Tibor Zala (1920-2004)/The Wende Museum of the Cold War

Promote, Tolerate, Ban is a joint effort between the museum and the Getty Research Institute. In 2010, the GRI acquired 600 cultural artifacts that belonged to photo enthusiast Michael Simon, an immigrant from Hungary who came to the United States in 1957. At the same time, the Wende Museum embarked on its own quest to acquire a variety of state-approved yet cunningly coded visual art produced under communism in Hungary, spanning the tail end of World War II to the late '80s. The result is a little confounding, with the films and photographs of daily Hungarian life somehow an eerie visual echo of the way artists, writers, photographers and filmmakers have deftly conveyed idealistic messages under the radar of an authoritarian system. It's as oppressive in mood as it is in subject matter, with a lot of shiny dictator sculptures and commercial-style graphic posters that are disturbingly yet deliberately brandless. It's kind of like a midcentury snippet of the ongoing ideological undercurrents bubbling beneath the surface of communism in Eastern Europe at the time.

