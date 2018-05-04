Cirque du Soleil’s Sep7imo Dia — No Descansare Celebrates the Music of Argentina's Soda Stereo

The Cirque du Soleil brand has come to be equated with breathtaking theatricality like no other, incorporating acrobatics, aerialism, dance, costume and high production value into everything they do. Though they are known for their Las Vegas spectacles, they also do touring shows, which present more challenges than those held in the same venue night after night. One of their most popular touring extravaganzas, Sép7imo Día — No Descansaré (Seventh Day — I Will Not Rest), takes over the L.A. Forum this weekend, and rather than be inhibited by the arena, the show seems inspired by it.

One reason the show may fit so well in the famed concert and sports arena is that it's music-driven. And though the average American music fan may not know the band that inspired this show, millions do. Argentine rockers Soda Stereo are one of the most beloved and influential Latin American bands of all time, and their success in the '80s and '90s helped Latin rock transcend their native country; they became a true sensation all over Latin America, and with North-American Spanish-speaking fans as well. At Thursday, May 3's opening performance in Inglewood, fans sang along to every song, as Cirque’s colorfully garbed performers flipped, dipped, danced and flew through the air.

EXPAND Rodrigo Alonzo