An L.A.-Based Artist Created a Video Game Where You Can Be "Everything"


EXCLUSIVE: Cinespia Announces the First of Its Summer Screenings at Hollywood Forever

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Gwynedd Stuart
Amy Heckerling's Clueless screens on May 28.EXPAND
Amy Heckerling's Clueless screens on May 28.
Paramount Pictures
A A

Much like Clueless heroine Cher Horowitz, Cinespia is turning 16. Instead of terrorizing the streets of Beverly Hills in a "loqued out" Jeep, John Wyatt and Alia Penner's beloved film series is returning to Hollywood Forever for a summer's worth of screenings of classics and modern classics under the stars (and, as always, you can bring beer). They'll be rolling out the rest of the titles as the season progresses, but for now, here's May's predictably great schedule. Tickets are on sale here starting at 10 a.m.


Saturday, May 13: Set in prewar Southern California, a private detective hired to expose
an adulterer finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption and murder. Jack
Nicholson and Faye Dunaway star in the 1974 favorite Chinatown, directed by Roman
Polanski.

• Saturday, May 20: Director Paul Thomas Anderson leaves little to the imagination in the
star-studded fan favorite Boogie Nights (1994), starring Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore,
Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy and Heather Graham.

• Saturday, May 27: The ever-enchanting Cary Grant takes to the Cinespia screen once
again in another Hitchcock classic, North by Northwest (1959), this time as a New York
ad man who is mistaken for a government agent.

• Sunday, May 28:  Spend your Memorial Day weekend somewhere else? Ugh, AS IF!
Celebrate the long weekend with all of your best friends who happened to be named after
famous singers of the past who now do infomercials and don’t miss Clueless (1995),
directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash. 

Gwynedd Stuart
Gwynedd, L.A. Weekly's arts and culture editor, is an award-winning writer and editor for prestigious alt-weeklies from Florida to Chicago. She loves L.A. the best, though.

