7 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND Who can resist vintage paperback books? Tanja M. Laden

A Disney princess roast, a Sydney Pollack classic, a vintage book fest, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

First things first: Tam O'Shanter is a Scotland-themed restaurant. But we can't fault a business for trying to make money, and every year it capitalizes on St. Patrick's Day madness. Ah well ­— West Coast St. Paddy's celebrations aren't all that authentically Irish anyway. There will be green beer, of course, and all the usual menu items in the restaurant and bar. In addition, the large parking lot will be tented, the better to party no matter the weather. You'll be able to eat, drink and join raffles out there. Look for the kegs of Guinness, too, and enjoy the live music. 2980 Los Feliz Blvd., Atwater Village; Fri., March 17, noon-mid.; free. lawrysonline.com/tam-oshanter/events. —Katherine Spiers

Kaneto Shindo made nearly 50 movies in his 100 years on Earth, none of which have endured like Kuroneko and Onibaba. Two of the best, most unsettling horror films ever to emerge from Japan, both take place during centuries-old civil wars and feature vengeful spirits exacting revenge after being brutally murdered (Kuroneko) and women murdering the soldiers who happen upon their meager home (Onibaba). Shindo evokes the anger of the dead and destitute but also the mournful sadness — his characters are impossible to demonize, even the actual demons. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sat., March 18, 7 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

Long before the internet, bored Americans got their rocks off from tawdry tales in cheaply bound books printed on crappy paper. Dime-store novels, trade paperbacks and pulp magazines often featured vibrant covers, racy titles and lurid literature — a perfect storm of page-turning, easily digestible text with a friendly cover price. Operating for more than 35 years, the Los Angeles Vintage Paperback Show features close to 100 vendors, dozens of authors and illustrators, and thousands of books celebrating an erstwhile stalwart of entertainment. It's the largest pop-up vintage paperback marketplace in the world. Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale; Sun., March 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5. (818) 548-2787, la-vintage-paperback-show.com. —Tanja M. Laden

Writer, director and Second City graduate Eva Ceja tries to both shatter and spoof Muslim and Middle Eastern stereotypes in the theater's new sketch comedy show, Turban Outfitters. It's a send-up of religious and cultural misrepresentations, complete with burkas, hijabs and skits that involve everything from a Jewish girl falling in love with a Muslim boy and an actor auditioning for a role as a terrorist to what ISIS would look like if it was rebranded as a cosmetics company. Ceja and fellow cast members Zoe Farmingdale, Venk Potula, BJ Lange, Jack Zullo, Paula Dulla, Brent Wirfel, Armen Pogosyan, Kim Marie Mulligan and Shireen Hakim even throw in a few pop-song parodies, such as "Material Girl," "I Got You Babe" and "California Love." Second City Studio Theater, 6560 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd floor, Hollywood; Tue., March 21 (also Tue., March 28), 8 p.m.; $10. (323) 464-8542, secondcity.com/shows/hollywood. —Siran Babayan



You'll dial "femme" for murder when you see tonight's cabal of women comics annihilate Fantasyland at the Fictional Roast of Disney Princesses. With equal parts disappointment, scorn and perspective, stand-ups Kim Congdon, Scout Durwood, Andy Erikson, Heidi Heaslet, Leah Kayajanian, Atsuko Okatsuka, Kate Quigley, Riley Silverman and Candice Thompson set their sights on Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel, Aurora and maybe even Merida — dressing as those self-same princesses and roasting one another. What ordinarily would be a paradise of Disney fairy tales instead becomes a night of real people taking these magical dreams, folding them into a tiny square with sharp points and jamming it. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Tue., March 21, 9-10:30 p.m.; $10, $8 in advance. (323) 851-7223, holdmyticket.com/event/276704. —David Cotner

Sydney Pollack won an Oscar for directing Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in the Best Picture–winning Out of Africa, an adaptation of Danish author Karen Blixen's memoirs. It benefits from the fact that most people don't know what a Danish accent sounds like, but if you're enamored of sweeping literary adaptations there are certainly worse ways to kill an afternoon. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., March 21, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

UCLA's annual Festival of Preservation brings two underseen standouts from the '90s back to the big screen: Kelly Reichardt's River of Grass and Cheryl Dunye's The Watermelon Woman. Both debuts marked the arrival of significant talents, and though Dunye hasn't been as prolific as Reichardt — whose most recent film, Certain Women, was among the best of 2016 — The Watermelon Woman could hardly be more appropriate for the festival. A faux-documentary about a video-store clerk (Dunye, who also wrote the script) obsessed with learning more about a fictional black actress, it's a celebration of cinema worthy of being celebrated itself. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Wed., March 22, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Michael Nordine