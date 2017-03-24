11 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND John Cassavetes' Minnie and Moskowitz screens for free at CSUN on Thursday. Universal Pictures

Free movie screenings, a $5 dance party, a storytelling show about public transit and more fun stuff to do in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.



In February, DJ Groupchat and Satellite booker Jennifer Tefft hosted the inaugural Funk Trump, a disco dance party/protest in the name of a president who's devoid of soul in more ways than one. The night was such a success, they're making it a monthly thing and giving the money to charity. This month, Planned Parenthood gets the door proceeds plus a cut of the bar, and revelers get a chance to dance to funky tunes and forget, if only for a few hours, that we're all at the will of a madman. The Satellite, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake; Fri., March 24, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5 minimum donation. thesatellitela.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

You may not know the name Josef Leimberg, but odds are you've heard his music. The virtuoso trumpeter and composer appeared on Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Award–winning LP To Pimp a Butterfly, and has produced or collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Funkadelic, Thundercat and Dr. Dre, among others. Last October, the L.A.-based artist released his dazzling debut album, Astral Progressions, a fusion odyssey that blends cosmic jazz with soul, R&B and hip-hop. This Friday, Leimberg and his Astral Progressions Ensemble will be performing not one but two free sets in Union Station's iconic ticketing hall, the perfect setting for his innovative and expansive jazz vision. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown; Fri., March 24, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m.; free. unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-josef-leimberg-and-the-astral-progressions-ensemble. —Matt Stromberg

Teaching by example is the order of the day when acclaimed American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland unveils Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger and More Graceful You ($30, Grand Central). Copeland brims with tips on how to grow strong, robust bodies in this health-and-fitness book, which proves there's more to wellness than just eating proper fats and steel mace training. Health is also largely mental, and Copeland covers that with wisdom on motivation and the importance of finding a mentor to guide you through life, because loneliness can make you feel incredibly unwell. Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd., Leimert Park; Sat., March 25, 12:30 p.m.; free. (323) 290-1048, esowonbookstore.com/event/misty-copeland-booksigning-ballerina-body. —David Cotner

Regarded as a signature dish in Mexico's Yucatán, poc-chuc is a simple and simply divine layering of charcoal-grilled pork with grilled onions and a habanero salsa to counter the citrus marinade. Poc-Chuc is also the title of Alfonso Cervera's adventurous fusion of Mexican folklorico and modern dance. Cervera's goal is to create a new and distinctive multilayered dance idiom from the two different dance traditions. As with other Pieter events, the venue's nonmonetary admission is a nonperishable food item or beverage for the free bar, or items of clothing or wares for the free boutique. Pieter, 420 W. Avenue 33, Lincoln Heights; Sat., March 25, 8:30 p.m.; nonmonetary donations accepted. pieterpasd.com/events/poc-chuc. —Ann Haskins

There comes a time in every '90s kid's life when he's forced to decide between Little Big League and Rookie of the Year, easily the decade's finest films about kids getting their shot in the big leagues. In Rookie, which the New Beverly presents on an archival 35mm print courtesy of 20th Century Fox, an arm injury leaves 12-year-old Henry Rowengartner with the ability to launch 100 mph heaters. As there's nothing in the rule book that says a kid can't pitch in the majors, this naturally leads to a contract with the Cubs. We may never know what "funky butt-loving" actually means, but we're all the better for having heard it. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sat., March 25, 2 p.m.; $6. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

There are two types of people in Los Angeles: those who drive and those who have to rely on public transit. Storyteller Scott Schultz's spoken-word series BUSted! celebrates its third anniversary today with a reading that focuses on the myriad encounters and surreal exchanges that occur daily on buses, trains and other forms of transportation. The tales range from the whimsical to the poignant, such as Katya Duft's portraitlike observations of various extremes of human behavior (a handsome bus driver being hit on by female passengers, or a mother and her young violinist daughter scolded by a curmudgeon on a train). Tanya White opines that BMW drivers are assholes, while Horus RA portrays thieves who use the bus to get away after robbing a Taco Bell. Stories Books & Café, 1716 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Sun., March 26, 5-8 p.m.; free. (213) 413-3733, storiesla.com. —Falling James

Whole Foods has struck up a partnership with Roy Choi, the L.A. chef most famous for kicking off the whole food-truck trend when he started Kogi, the Mexican-Korean mashup on wheels. Almost 10 years later, Kogi is opening permanent locations in Whole Foods supermarkets. The El Segundo location has just been remodeled, and part of the expansion is a new Kogi. To celebrate, Choi will be stopping by to sign copies of his book, L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food. Ticket price includes drinks and some Kogi snacks plus, of course, a chance to meet Choi. Proceeds from the event go to Women of Watts, an anti-violence organization. Whole Foods, 760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo; Mon., March 27, 5-7 p.m.; $10. (310) 333-1900, wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/elsegundo. —Katherine Spiers

That Carrie Fisher is still being memorialized onscreen three months after her untimely passing is testament to the singular impression she left on the world. The latest tribute comes in the form of Postcards From the Edge, Mike Nichols' adaptation of the actress/scribe's semi-autobiographical novel; Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine play the Fisher and Debbie Reynolds surrogates, respectively. Daughter moves in with mother after a stint in rehab, an arrangement neither is thrilled about but both need. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., March 28, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

The Pasadena Museum of History's latest exhibit, "Art in the Street: 25 Years of the Pasadena Chalk Festival," traces the evolution of one of the city's most popular annual attractions. Founded in 1993 by Pasadena nonprofit arts organization Light Bringer Project, and named the largest street-painting festival in the world in 2010 by Guinness World Records, each year the event brings together 600 artists from around the country who create concrete murals that draw in more than 100,000 visitors over two days in the summer. The retrospective features photographs, video and artists' biographies, as well as artist demonstrations and interactive events throughout the display's run. Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut St., Pasadena; Wed., March 29, noon-5 p.m. (continues Wed.-Sun. through Aug. 13); $7, children under 12 free. pasadenahistory.org. —Siran Babayan

If you're a fan of Moshe Kasher, you're probably familiar with The Hound Tall, the stand-up comic's monthly podcast taped live at UCB, where experts and fellow comedians, including wife Natasha Leggero, discuss various topics that in the past have ranged from Scientology and Brexit to the history of raves. So it's no surprise the actor has landed his own talk show on Comedy Central, Problematic With Moshe Kasher, which he describes as a Donahue for millennials that will tackle all things internet, especially social media, trolling, fake news and the like. (Kasher co-executive produces the network's costume-drama spoof, Another Period.) In anticipation of its April 18 premiere, Kasher recently hosted a test run at UCB that included Buzzfeed investigative reporter Jason Leopold and comedians Nicole Byer and Joe DeRosa. Tonight Kasher hosts another teaser show, featuring a panel of TBA guests. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., March 30, 7 p.m.; free with reservation. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —Siran Babayan

Everything you've heard about how great John Cassavetes was is true, and yet none of it will fully prepare you for the depth of feeling in his wrenching body of work. That's as true of Minnie and Moskowitz as it is of any of his films, which is saying a lot. The romantic drama stars Gena Rowlands (the writer-director's wife and constant collaborator) alongside Seymour Cassel, another Cassavetes regular; their love affair, like those in most of Cassavetes' films, is painful in its authenticity. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., March 30, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Michael Nordine