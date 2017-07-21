10 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

Artists honor everyone's favorite duo on Saturday. Courtesy Andrew Mack

A Rick and Morty art show, a Chagall opening at LACMA, a web series comes to life, and more fun stuff to do and see this week for 11 bucks or less.

You've probably chuckled along to Overheard L.A., an Instagram account created in 2015 with more than 500,000 followers. It features snippets of typically vapid and pretentious conversations Angelenos have at yoga, coffee shops, the Grove and Trader Joe's. The page features gems such as "Dried mango is the beef jerky of Los Angeles," "I'm not shallow, I'm just visual" and "The first time I did acid, I unfollowed all the Jenners and Kardashians on Instagram." Do we really talk like that? Overheard L.A. at UCB features cast members Beth Appel, Nicole Byer, Devin Field, Ali Ghandour, Connor Ratliff, Carl Tart and others performing improv sets based on those quotes, as well as audience members' overheard L.A.-isms. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., July 21, 10:30 p.m.; $7. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

On April Fools' Day, Adult Swim premiered season three of Rick and Morty, the sci-fi comedy about a cantankerous, alcoholic scientist, Rick, and his impressionable grandson, Morty, who chase after adventures on other planets and in other dimensions. Now that the rest of the series is finally returning on July 30, it's "time to get schwifty" at Alley Gallery's "Ultra Schwifty Rick and Morty Art Show." Organized by Pomona painter and musician Brandon the Wizard, the group show features more than a dozen artists whose paintings, drawings, graffiti and digital works are inspired by Rick, Morty, the rest of the Smith family and other characters and creatures. The event includes a cosplay contest, in addition to live band Sacred Silence, singer Evin Shordon, DJ Gnosis and DJ Acidic. The Alley Gallery, 101 S. Main St., Pomona; opening party on Sat., July 22, 5-10 p.m. (runs through July 31); free. facebook.com/events/1812897615705487. —Siran Babayan

Otherwise known as FLAX, France Los Angeles Exchange is a local nonprofit that facilitates cultural exchange between L.A.-based artists and those living in France. In this free event at Grand Park, French video and performance artist Lola Gonzàlez teams up with L.A.-based composer Paul Chavez and choreographer-dancer Oguri for an immersive, site-specific dance presentation featuring 60 performers. Curated by Anna Milone, The distance is beautiful. La distance la plus courte entre deux points n'est pas une ligne droite is both a performance and an experience that takes audiences on an interactive journey through the streets of Los Angeles, via France. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Sat., July 22, 7:30 p.m.; free. flaxfoundation.org. —Tanja M. Laden

Mexican-American guitarist and singer Lalo Guerrero is widely considered the "Father of Chicano Music," and his boleros, corridos and humorous parodies influenced generations of Latinx musicians. After cutting his first record in 1939, Guerrero went on to record more than 700 songs in his nearly seven-decade career, including ballads honoring Cesar Chavez and other labor activists, the music for Luis Valdez's 1979 play Zoot Suit and contributions to Ry Cooder's Chavez Ravine album in 2005, the year Guerrero died. Hosted by Guerrero's son Dan, Lalopolooza: A Chicanofest Celebrating Lalo Guerrero features performances from Tres Souls (bolero), Lindas Mexicanas (mariachi) and The Wise Guys Big Band (pachuco boogie), as well as a zoot suit fashion show and a lowrider car show, capturing the breadth of Guerrero's undeniable cultural legacy. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main Street, downtown; Sun., July 23, noon-4 p.m.; free. lapca.org/content/lalopolooza-chicanofest-celebrating-lalo-guerrero. —Matt Stromberg

The Cake and the Rain is songwriter Jimmy Webb's rendition of his own storied life (in book form), covering the years 1955 through 1970, and all the adventures and hit writing he managed to cram into that slender slice of time. You know his songs, many of which you probably wish you could carve out of your head with a Wilson Ear Drill: "Up, Up and Away," "The Highwayman" and "MacArthur Park" — and the incisively insightful Webb explains their genesis and the crazy, semi-sinful antics he got up to in the wake of the massive, Grammy-winning success of each of those hits. Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Mon., July 24, 7 p.m.; free. (310) 659-3110, booksoup.com. —David Cotner

LACMA's upcoming exhibit "Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage" looks at the role music and theater played in Marc Chagall's art. Among the 145 items on display are costumes and preparatory sketches — in addition to film footage, musical accompaniment and a selection of well-known paintings — that Chagall created between 1942 and 1967 for the ballets Aleko, The Firebird and Daphnis and Chloé (for the Ballet of New York, now American Ballet Theater, and Paris Opera Ballet) and opera The Magic Flute (for the Metropolitan Opera House). In anticipation of the July 31 opening, LACMA senior curator of modern art Stephanie Barron moderates a conversation with Chagall's granddaughters Meret and Bella Meyer. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., July 25, 7 p.m.; free with RSVP. (323) 857-6010, lacma.org. —Siran Babayan

Seattle-based arts nonprofit and design lab Amplifier is manning a pop-up exhibition space in Silver Lake throughout July and early August, delivering a program designed to promote political engagement through the arts. In addition to weekly open studio days, Amplifier is hosting a series of events, including Unbroken by Bars, a project that merges public art with storytelling in order to pay tribute to imprisoned women. The presentation acknowledges women whose civil rights are systematically violated but who find ways to express love and maintain dignity with the outside world, despite being locked up. Amplifier Pop-Up, 3333 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; Tue., July 25, 7-9 p.m.; free, RSVP requested. amplifier.org. —Tanja M. Laden

Staying on top of the comedy scene in a city as big as Los Angeles isn't easy, which is why, in 2010, Jake Kroeger launched the comedy aggregator website the Comedy Bureau. A stand-up comic, Kroeger not only writes about the big news stories happening in film, TV and digital but also compiles perhaps the most comprehensive list of live events throughout L.A. County, from theaters and vaunted clubs to coffee shops, living rooms and backyards. Kroeger even hosts nightly tag-alongs, as part of Airbnb Experiences, where he makes stops at various comedy venues. Applying his expertise, Kroeger hosts APB: The Comedy Bureau's Most Wanted List, a curated night of stand-up by more than a dozen local comics. Comedy Central Stage at the Hudson, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Wed., July 26, 8 p.m.; free with RSVP. comedycentralstage.com. —Siran Babayan

In March at NerdMelt, married actors Larry Clarke and Fielding Edlow premiered their comedy web series Bitter Homes and Gardens, in which they depict a quarrelsome husband and wife. Clarke and Edlow draw on their own relationship as they play typically struggling, narcissistic Hollywood types, who fight for sport and for our amusement. Still bickering, the two return to NerdMelt to host Bitter Homes and Gardens Live!, which will include a screening of an episode of the series, storytelling and stand-up by fellow comic Kira Soltanovich. They'll also answer audience questions, because those who can't do, teach. And if you miss tonight's performance, you can watch Clarke and Edlow's disharmony every month at Hollywood's Three Clubs beginning in September. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., July 27, 9-10:30 p.m.; free with RSVP. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —Siran Babayan

Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock's enduring masterpiece of male sexual obsession shot in gleaming Technicolor, is the gift that keeps on giving. You discover new things — an ingenious touch, a revealing detail — every time you watch it. Audiences and critics were slow to embrace its pitch-dark undertones but nothing nowadays could unseat it as one of the World's Best Movies. As a straight mystery, there are plot holes so large a Buick could drive through them, but all logic seems to vanish under the master's hypnotic, all-encompassing spell. Laemmle's Throwback Thursdays presents this classic in partnership with Eat/See/Hear. Laemmle NoHo, 5420 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Thu., July 27, 7:30 p.m.; $11. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com. —Nathaniel Bell