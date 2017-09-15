10 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND Kiki's Delivery Service screens for just 8 bucks at the Los Angeles Anime Festival. Studio Ghibli



A book signing with musical comedian Demetri Martin, a free museum day in celebration of PST: LA/LA, a show with advice from kids, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

This year, Demetri Martin made his directorial debut with the Kevin Kline–starring comedy-drama Dean. But fans of Martin know him best as a comedian, whose onstage, large-pad drawings are as much a part of his stand-up as his jokes. The first of three books, Martin's 2011 This Is a Book is a collection of both goofy and erudite short stories, essays, doodles, charts, crossword puzzles and lists with such chapters as "Socrates' Publicist," "Optimist, Pessimist, Contortionist" and "Honors & Awards (for Which I Would Qualify"), the latter of which includes "Gold medal in sucking at each and every sport that could make someone popular in high school." Tonight Martin discusses If It's Not Funny It's Art, his latest book of illustrations and jokes. Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.; free, book is $15.99. skylightbooks.com. —Siran Babayan



The most frenzied, freaky mutant television show in the entire galaxy is Telefantasy Enterprises' Future Ladies of Wrestling, the sensational smackdown series serving up interspecies wrestlers battlin' for the title of "Ultimate Multi-Universal Warrior." F.L.O.W. premieres new episodes of the show prior to the main event: an all-star live wrestling variety show featuring F.L.O.W. stars the badass likes of Candy Pain, Chemtrails, Lisa 5000, Diva Colada, Valibu Tina, Eruptia and Flesh Eating Corpulous. It's hosted by these dangerous dames' even more threatening manager, Diana Dzhaketov. Human Resources L.A., 410 Cottage Home St., downtown; Fri., Sept. 15, 8-11 p.m.; free. humanresourcesla.com/events/list. —John Payne

Given the popularity of the yearly Anime Expo, it's a little surprising L.A. doesn't have a way to recognize the art of anime itself. With the debut of the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival (LA-AFF), that's about to change. For three days, LA-AFF presents nothing but anime, from fan favorites to brand-new flicks. Organized by Rydgen Inc. and Azoland Pictures, the festival not only screens more than 20 anime films but also includes a roster of Q&As with filmmakers. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of anime in Japan with a weekend-long birthday party honoring the enduring art of Japanese animation. Regal L.A. LIVE, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; Fri.-Sun., Sept. 15-17; $8-$30. La-aff.com. —Tanja M. Laden

A slew of PST: LA/LA exhibits opens tonight, but the Hammer Museum's Radical Women Celebration is among the coolest. The party rings in the opening of the exhibit "Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985," which, according to the Hammer's site, serves to "reappraise the contribution of Latin American women artists and those of Latino and Chicano heritage in the United States to contemporary art." The pieces are bodily, personal and beautiful (of particular interest: a 1974 video piece that features artist Leticia Parente sewing the words "Made in Brazil" into the bottom of her foot). Besides the chance to be among the first to see the exhibit, the evening features music by Jungle Fire and DJ sets by Chulita Vinyl Club, plus restagings of pieces by artists Martha Araújo, Mónica Mayer and Regina Silveira. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., Sept. 16, 8-11 p.m.; free with RSVP. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/09/radical-women-celebration. —Gwynedd Stuart



If you hadn't noticed from the sheer volume of coverage in this issue, on our website and elsewhere, the Getty's Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative is a pretty big deal. Stretching from Santa Barbara to the Inland Empire and down all the way to San Diego, the massive initiative seeks to explore what Latin American art is and means and what it looks like when it's placed in the context of Los Angeles (which may or may not be part of Latin America, depending on whom you ask). The exhibits feature everything from an examination of Día de Los Muertos in L.A. (at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights) to a massive exploration of the meaning of "home" (at LACMA) to nude self-portraits by a born-and-bred Angeleno who makes her form look like a geological feature. On Sunday, 50-plus institutions are waiving the cost of admission so everyone can take in the displays that speak to them most, for free. Various locations; Sun., Sept. 17, times vary; free. pacificstandardtime.org/es/events/event/view/free-day. —Gwynedd Stuart

You don't have to tell me a single damn thing about the past nine months of your life, and I can still tell you that you've earned a bigass stein full of German beer. Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration has descended on Alpine Village in Torrance, with more brats, Bavarian pretzels and brews than you can shake your butt at while doing the chicken dance. Fridays and Saturdays are 21+, but Sundays are Family Days when all ages are invited to gorge themselves, even if they can't imbibe. The Dine and Stein Front of the Line Package features a meal at the Alpine Village Restaurant, a commemorative ceramic stein filled with beer and no-wait entry. That deal is for adults only, but kids 12 and under get into the festivities for free. Bavarian attire (and designated drivers) encouraged. Alpine Village, 833 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance; Sundays through Oct. 28, 1-6 p.m.; $10, free for kids. alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest. —Gwynedd Stuart

Filled to the brim with confidence thanks to the success of The Muppet Movie, the Jim Henson Company assembled the same creative team to make The Great Muppet Caper. This time out, Kermit and Fozzie Bear are reporters assigned to cover a jewel robbery, leading to some mildly zany hijinks and an inevitable array of guest stars. With photography by Oswald Morris and sets designed by Harry Lange, it's an uncommonly prepossessing movie, and a funny one to boot. The New Beverly Cinema will show this sparkling Champagne bubble of a family flick as part of its kiddie matinee series. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sun., Sept. 17, 2 p.m.; $6. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Nathaniel Bell

The events described in Kelly Grey Carlisle's new book read like the plot of a fantastic, improbable novel: A 3-week-old girl is found in a dresser drawer in a motel room by a police detective after her prostitute mother is strangled to death in the mid-1970s. Raised by a grandfather who owns an adult-video store, the female narrator grows up on a run-down boat in a decidedly unglamorous part of L.A. Harbor amid a milieu of johns and drug users before eventually trying to solve the cold-case murder of her mom. But the coming-of-age story that Carlisle reveals in We Are All Shipwrecks: A Memoir is true, as the noted essayist struggles to understand the mother she never knew. Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Mon., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.; free, book is $24.99. booksoup.com. —Falling James

You know why kids say the damnedest things? It's because they tell you the unfiltered, uncomplicated truth, and because adults are so steeped in bile and guile that they usually dismiss such uneasy truthfulness. But A Little Advice: Love and Life Advice From Kids, hosted by Noelle Lara, is your chance to consult with the children — Gia Davis, Bailey Rae Fenderson, Toby Grey, Devin Weaver, Kingston Wells — about the problems and power trips through which you're currently suffering. But don't just think of these kids as little Magic 8-Balls; their advice will be thoughtful, engaging and revealing. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Mon., Sept. 18, 7 p.m.; $6. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com/performance/57077. —David Cotner

CSUN revives its Thursday Nights at the Cinematheque series with a Buster Keaton retrospective programmed by professor Tim Halloran. This Thursday pairs Sherlock, Jr. with The Navigator, two of Keaton's most conceptually brilliant features. In the former, he's a movie projectionist who dreams himself into a detective film. In the latter, he plays a millionaire marooned on an ocean liner with his girlfriend. Silent clowning — and cinema in general — doesn't get much better than this. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.; free (daily parking permit is $8). (818) 677-1200, csun.edu/mike-curb-arts-media-communication/cinema-television-arts/thursday-nights-cinematheque. —Nathaniel Bell