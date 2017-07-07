7 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

Check out the ceramics (and lots more) at Renegade Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy Renegade Craft Fair

A massive craft fair in a Chinatown park, a celebration of our most beloved condiment, a $4 screening of Kazan's Viva Zapata!, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 11 bucks or less.

There are only a handful of dances you don't really need natural rhythm or more than a modicum of coordination to be able to perform, and line dancing is one of them. (Don't kill me, country folk.) But that's what makes it fun. Now in its 13th year, Dance DTLA is hosting a series of biweekly free dance lessons in Grand Park. This week, grab your cowboy boots to learn line dancing and two-step. (The coming weeks' lessons include Bollywood, disco, tango and salsa.) Never struggle with the Electric Slide or Cupid Shuffle at a wedding again. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Fri., July 7, 7-11 p.m.; free. musiccenter.org/events/dancedtla. —Gwynedd Stuart

Don't let the heat scare you away from outdoor shopping. The largest DIY craft fair in the world, the Renegade Craft Fair was founded in Chicago in 2003 and has spread to 12 cities in the United States and U.K. This weekend more than 250 independent crafters, artists and designers will gather at Los Angeles State Historic Park, recently reopened after a three-year renovation, to sell personal and kitschy items — everything from apparel, jewelry, apothecary and ceramics to dog treats, laser-cut wood and burlesque-inspired lingerie. The event also features workshops, giveaways, photo booths and DJs. And if you get hungry looking for those one-of-a-kind gifts, stop by one of several food trucks, serving up everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to lobster to falafel. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown; Sat.-Sun., July 8-9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free. (213) 620-6152, renegadecraft.com. —Siran Babayan

Feeling glum about politics? There's nothing like cinematic self-therapy to sooth the cynical soul, and UCLA has a double dose of 1960s political thrillers that should do the trick. The Best Man, featuring a bracingly intelligent screenplay by Gore Vidal based on his TV play, dramatizes the plight of two presidential contenders (Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson) as they each seek the endorsement of a dying ex-president (Lee Tracy). In Seven Days in May, Kirk Douglas plays a high-ranking aide who suspects his superior, an ambitious general (Burt Lancaster), of plotting a military takeover of the government. The emphasis on surveillance and nuclear disarmament remains eerily relevant, and Rod Serling's righteous screenplay crackles with some of the best lines of the decade. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., July 8, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Nathaniel Bell

You think you know salsa? Well, you can always learn more — like, for instance, that salsa is apparently the top-selling condiment in the United States. The two-day Salsa Festival, held at Pershing Square, has a huge array of salsas for visitors to try, from red and hot to green and mild — and absolutely everything in between, including mole. The event, which includes live music, is free to attend, but salsa-tasting tickets must be purchased, either on-site or ahead of time. You'll get chips, of course. Beer and wine margaritas also will be for sale. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., downtown; Sun., July 9, noon-8 p.m. (also Sat., July 8); free (tasting packages $5-$15), $60 VIP. latinsalsafestival.com. —Katherine Spiers

Earlier this year, Sara Schaefer created Women Online, a web series for the comedy news network Seriously.TV, where she takes a humorous look at how women use dating apps and how they're harassed on the internet — even one of her own Twitter trolls — with help from fellow comedian Jen Kirkman, author Lindy West and others. Originally from Virginia, Schaefer is a stand-up comedian and writer whose long list of credits includes writing for Not Safe With Nikki Glaser, Problematic With Moshe Kasher and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, hosting MTV's Nikki & Sara Live and blogging for Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, which won her two Emmy Awards. Schaefer performs a monthlong stand-up residency at the Lyric Hyperion, with Glaser, Barbara Gray and other guests. Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; Mon., July 10, 8 p.m. (Also July 17 & 24); $5. (323) 928-2299, lyrichyperion.com. —Siran Babayan

Marlon Brando darkened his skin and flared his nostrils to play Mexico's most famous revolutionary in Elia Kazan's Viva Zapata!. But it was Anthony Quinn who wound up taking home an Oscar in the supporting role of Zapata's brother. Dated but still powerful, the picture is intelligently scripted by no less an eminence than John Steinbeck, who is perhaps guilty of romanticizing one of the bloodiest armed conflicts of the early 20th century. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., July 11, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

For this week's Throwback Thursdays, Laemmle's NoHo screens Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder's indispensable contribution to the noir canon. Deliciously pessimistic, the film is awash with the trademarks of the American crime cycle of the 1940s: idiomatic narration, entrapment motifs, fatalistic romance, murder and, of course, a femme fatale (Barbara Stanwyck, sporting a sexy anklet and a conspicuous blond wig). Wilder and Raymond Chandler adapted James M. Cain's novel, setting the noir bar for the next 10 years. Grab yourself a gimlet and get over to the theater. Laemmle NoHo, 5420 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Thu., July 13, 7:30 p.m.; $11. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com. –Nathaniel Bell