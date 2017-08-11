9 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

Check out artists' takes on classic album art at Gabba Gallery on Saturday. Courtesy Hero



Artist celebrate classic album illustrations, CicLAvia comes to San Pedro, a comedian talks science, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 11 bucks or less.



Sales of vinyl albums have spiked in recent years because, among other reasons, people still value the aesthetics of buying music. "Cratedigger Vol. 2" is a nod to the art of the record sleeve. Last year's "Cratedigger" featured artistic renderings of album covers of both real and imagined bands and singers, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, The Cure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, Rihanna and The Notorious B.I.G. Particularly popular were covers of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols and The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads. Curated by Jason Ostro of Gabba Gallery, which recently displayed Val Kilmer's paintings, this year's exhibit gathers nearly 100 international artists who created more designs on 12-by-12-inch canvases that pay tribute to Pink Floyd, The Who, The Doors, Bob Marley and Tupac Shakur. DJ Jonathan Williams spins at tonight's opening reception. Gabba Gallery, 3126 Beverly Blvd., Westlake; Sat., Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m. (runs through Aug. 26); free. (310) 498-2697, gabbagallery.com. —Siran Babayan

On Sunday, the country's biggest open-roads bicycle (and scooter and skateboard) event unveils a brand-new route from Wilmington to San Pedro (and vice versa, depending on where you start). The 7-mile San Pedro Meets Wilmington CicLAvia ride has four hubs — Banning Park, Wilmington Waterfront, Port of L.A. and Pacific Avenue — and lots of restaurants and stuff to see along the way. The first hub is right near the Banning Residence, a Victorian mansion that's been turned into a history museum, and the Port of L.A. hub isn't far from the Los Angeles Maritime Museum and the Los Angeles Fire Department Museum. Exploring the city without having to look for parking is a truly beautiful thing. Banning Park Hub, 522 E. M St., Wilmington; Sun., Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free. ciclavia.org. —Gwynedd Stuart

It's called the Land of Seven Moles, but the Mexican state of Oaxaca is actually divided into eight distinct regions: Sierra Norte, Sierra Sur, La Cañada, El Istmo, La Costa, Tuxtepec, Valles Centrales and La Mixteca. Explore all of them without crossing the border at the Museum of Latin American Art's A Day in Oaxaca. The all-day free fest celebrates the music, food, dance, poetry and, of course, art of the southern Mexican state, with performances by Banda Filarmónica Maqueos Music and Trio Mexicante, face painting, art workshops and demos, vendors selling Oaxacan crafts, and a docent-led tour of the museum's galleries. Colorful clothes encouraged but currency exchange not necessary. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach; Sun., Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free. (562) 437-1689, molaa.org. —Gwynedd Stuart



Mário Peixoto was only 22 years old when he made Limite, a landmark experimental feature that offers an intensely subjective vision of two men and a woman lost at sea. It was the first Brazilian film of distinction and one of the hardest to see until the Film Foundation's recent restoration. Los Angeles Filmforum will screen this silent poetic reverie — perhaps for the first time ever in this city — at the Spielberg Theatre. Afterward, you may agree with Sergei Eisenstein's two-word assessment of it: "very beautiful." Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (323) 466-3456, lafilmforum.org. —Nathaniel Bell

John Huston had wanted to film The Man Who Would Be King ever since he was a young man, but only a seasoned pro could have brought out the world-weariness inherent in Rudyard Kipling's tale of a colonialist adventure gone awry. Huston's sagacity expands and enriches the story of two British soldiers (Sean Connery and Michael Caine, both at the top of their game) who embark on a mission to establish themselves as rulers of a remote civilization. This action classic will be followed by Sinful Davey, a bawdy comedy in the vein of Tom Jones (and one of the biggest flops of Huston's career). UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sun., Aug. 13, 7 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Nathaniel Bell

Jonathan Sun is a Ph.D. student at MIT and a fellow at Harvard's Berkman Klein Center. On Twitter, he's Jomny Sun, an "aliebn confuesed abo humamn lamgauge," with nearly a half-million followers. Sun's online alter ego inspired his new book, Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too, which he signs tonight. The story follows a confused, sad alien sent to study Earth, where he has funny, heartfelt, almost philosophical (and often misspelled) exchanges about loneliness, friendship and self-esteem with everything from stars, flowers and grass to animals and eggs. For example, a conversation with a tree reads: "A friend is anyone or anything that shares a life with u that you would never be able to experience without them." The Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring St., downtown; Mon., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.; free. (213) 488-0599, lastbookstorela.com. —Siran Babayan

By the time you go to Science Time With Alex Berg, science will have changed the world in more ways than you can notate scientifically, so brush up on the latest advances in our ever-evolving world with a comedian as your host. Berg — an improviser who can be seen in UCB shows Convoy, Sassy Bluff and Sentimental Lady — explains his latest passions and fascinations in the fields of biology, physics and the cognitive sciences. Genetic therapy for the common cold? Ant-lions in Namibia? Robots that develop their own language that their Google Translate programmers can't understand? You just never know. UCB Sunset, 5419 Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Tue., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com/performance/56366. —David Cotner

LACMA's Tuesday Matinees series continues its commitment to Golden Age Hollywood with a screening of Easter Parade. Shot in bright, splashy Technicolor, it was the biggest hit of both Judy Garland and Fred Astaire's careers. The nominal plot exists solely as a clothesline on which to hang a multitude of Irving Berlin numbers, including the memorable title song. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Aug. 15, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

Louis Malle's Murmur of the Heart, we are told, is the director's most autobiographical feature and one of his most successful here and abroad. It's a sensuous journey of self-discovery told from the perspective of a French adolescent of aristocratic stock, and the details of his sexual initiation are by turns playful and shocking. Overall, it's a sharply detailed and quietly involving coming-of-age story. It screens in Laemmle's Anniversary Classics simultaneously in three theaters. Laemmle Royal (also at the Playhouse 7 and Town Center 5), 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle, Thu., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.; $11. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com. —Nathaniel Bell