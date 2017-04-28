8 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused and School of Rock screen for just eight bucks on Friday and Saturday. Gramercy Pictures



A pay-what-you-can musical comedy fest, a march in remembrance of the riots South L.A., a Richard Linklater double feature and more to do and see in L.A this week for 10 bucks or less.

Less than a year after it opened its doors in 2016, Hollywood's pay-what-you-can Pack Theater hosts Packchella, its inaugural, three-day festival dedicated to musical comedy that doesn't require wandering a desert polo field in the sweltering heat. Dozens of solo artists and groups, whose credits include UCB, Second City, iO West and Laugh Factory, skillfully perform both comedy and music that involve improv, sketch or character monologues. Among the well-known names are Rick Overton, Adam Ray, Scout Durwood, Eliza Skinner and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom — in addition to some of Pack's in-house shows, namely Bill & Ted's Excellent History Report — who may inspire you to become the next Mel Brooks, "Weird Al" Yankovic or Garfunkel & Oates. The Pack Theater, 6470 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., April 28, 9-11 p.m.; Sat., April 29, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sun., April 30, noon-mid.; pay what you can. (424) 442-9450, packtheater.com. —Siran Babayan

Ah, to be young and in a Richard Linklater movie. Our premier chronicler of laid-back youth is at his best in Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, which play at the New Beverly on 35mm. The writer-director's last-day-of-school saga may be the definitive "hangout movie," an overused term of late but one that perfectly describes this banter-heavy ode to youth. School of Rock, meanwhile, features the definitive Jack Black performance. Linklater grew a lot as a filmmaker in the decade that separates these two films, but both make it clear that, in good times and bad, you just gotta keep L-I-V-I-N. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Fri.-Sat., April 28-29, 7 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

Just in case anyone needs a reason to head to the beach to watch beautiful bodies in motion, there's a new, live performance component to the preeminent dance film festival as L.A.-based Dance Camera West launches To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier. Curated by former skateboarder, Venice Boardwalk street dancer and local dance power player Jacob Jonas, the new series is a mix of artistic and commercial dance troupes plus some filmed dance. Announced performers include Les 7 Doigts de la Main, Tony Testa, Cirio Collective, the Seaweed Sisters, Andrea Schermoly, Andrew Winghart and host Jacob Jonas The Company. West end of the Santa Monica Pier, Colorado Blvd. at Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; Sat.-Sun., April 29-30, 6 p.m.; free, reservation required. tothesea.eventbrite.com. —Ann Haskins

The 1992 L.A. uprising was a pivotal event in our city's — and nation's — history. The immediate spark was the acquittal of four police officers accused of beating Rodney King; however, the unrest reflected profound anger and frustration with decades of systemic injustice and structural racism. In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the uprising, a coalition of South L.A.–based community organizations has planned a rally, march and festival to reflect on its legacy and celebrate the neighborhood's resilience and transformation. At the intersection of Florence and Normandie — where it all started — the event will begin with speeches by community leaders and activists, followed by a march to 81st and Vermont. There, at 1 p.m., Future Fest will kick off, featuring performances by Mariachi Arcoiris, trumpeter Josef Leimberg, bilingual hip-hop artists Los Rakas and many more. March route: Florence & Normandie to 81st & Vermont, Vermont Knolls/South L.A.; Sat. April 29, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free. southlaisthefuture.com/events. —Matt Stromberg

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, the legislation that prompted the Japanese internment, a dark and disturbing period in American history (especially given today's political climate). Institutions all over the city have staged programs and exhibits honoring the city's Japanese-American population, and for Asian Pacific Heritage Month, the L.A. Public Library is keeping it up with a display entitled "Japanese-American History of 'Sawtelle Japantown' Neighborhood." Since the early 1900s, Sawtelle — which was its own city before it was absorbed by L.A. in the '20s — has a long, rich Japanese history that predated the internment and survived it as well. The Sawtelle branch library will have a display on the neighborhood's history up for the month of May. West Los Angeles Regional Library, 11360 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle; opens Mon., May 1, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (through the end of the year); free. (310) 575-8323, lapl.org/whats-on/events/japanese-american-history-sawtelle-japantown-neighborhood. —Gwynedd Stuart

Since 2012, Roger Guenveur Smith has been touring Rodney King, his one-man show in which he recounts the crucial moments of King's life, as well as some of the other victims involved in the 1992 civil unrest. On April 28, Netflix premieres Spike Lee's film adaptation of Smith's theater piece, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the court acquittal of the four LAPD officers who beat King in 1991. This isn't the first collaboration between actor and director; Smith has appeared in Lee's School Daze, Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X, in addition to 2001's A Huey P. Newton Story for PBS, based on another of his stage performances. The UCLA Department of History and UCLA Interdepartmental Program in Afro-American Studies co-present this screening, followed by a discussion with Smith and Lee, moderated by UC Santa Barbara professor Stephanie Batiste, in addition to a reception and DJ set with the movie's composer, Marc Anthony Thompson. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Tue., May 2, 7:30 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu. —Siran Babayan

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers paired up for the first time in Flying Down to Rio, a 1933 pre-Code musical that promised viewers would always remember the Carioca, a Brazilian dance that was driving the world "melody mad." Still fondly recalled for the song of the same name, the picture stars Dolores del Río as a magnetic beauty and Gene Raymond as the bandleader who follows her from Miami to Rio de Janeiro. Drive down to LACMA for some movie magic and dance along. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., May 2, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

Dave Hill is a New York–based comedian, radio host, author and musician who created Metal Grasshopper, a hilarious 2014 web series in which Hill learns the ways of heavy metal with help from mentor and former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo. Back in 2004-05, Hill began emailing a Norwegian black-metal record executive named Saiitham while posing as Lance, a 19-year-old kid from Gary, Indiana, who was a member of a fictitious, one-man black-metal band called Witch Taint. More than 10 years later, Hill has turned that correspondence into Witch Taint: The Black Metal Dialogues Live!, a touring, staged reading, featuring fellow musician Phil Costello, complete with corpse paint, gauntlets and stage smoke — think of it as the 2008 documentary Until the Light Takes Us meets The Vagina Monologues. The two also will play as Witch Taint. Hosted by genre website Metal Assault, the evening includes additional performances by support acts Grand Lord High Master and Vile Descent. No goats will be sacrificed or pentagrams burned during the making of this show. The Viper Room, 8852 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Wed., May 3, 8 p.m.; $10. (310) 358-1881, viperroom.com. —Siran Babayan