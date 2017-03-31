10 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

John Michael-Bond, Hana Michels and Goodrich Gevaart host the Hard Times Live tonight. Matt Saincome

A punk-rock comedy show, a massive pillow fight in Pershing Square and more fun stuff to do and see this week for 10 bucks or less.

Melissa Mora Hidalgo comes to the Museum of Latin American Art to discuss her new book, Mozlandia: Morrissey Fans in the Borderlands. Montebello-born Hidalgo, who holds a Ph.D. in literature and has been a Morrissey fan since the early 1990s, answers not the oft-asked question of why Latinos love the singer but rather where you can find them. Hidalgo spotlights fellow fans and fan-run events in Moz Angeles, including radio show Breakfast With The Smiths on Indie103.1.com and MorrisseyOke karaoke at Eastside Luv and Teatro Moz at Casa 0101, both in Boyle Heights. Cover bands abound as well, including Hidalgo's own all-female group, Sheilas Take a Bow. With a foreword by OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano, the musical map also outlines all the significant Morrissey landmarks: from Hollywood Forever Cemetery and Hollywood High School to the now-closed Cat & Fiddle Pub in Hollywood and his former home in West Hollywood. MOLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach; Fri., March 31, 7-9 p.m.; $10. (562) 437-1689, molaa.org/events/book-signing-mozlandia-melissa-mora-hidalgo/. —Siran Babayan

If you listen to punk rock but have a sense of humor, you've probably spent precious work hours reading The Hard Times. The Bay Area–based punk parody website, launched two years ago by former SF Weekly music editor Matt Saincome, spoofs the musical genre and its subgenres with hysterical fake news stories like "Rachel Dolezal Now Claiming to Be Founding Member of Bad Brains," "Bachelorette Party Interrupts Henry Rollins' Spoken Word Show" and "Singer Billy Joel Quits Green Day." Following last month's show at NerdMelt, featuring Rhea Butcher, The Hard Times Live returns with a new lineup that includes stand-up by Kyle Kinane, Madison Shepard, Ryan Long and Maggie Maye, music by singer-songwriter Chris Farren and videos by hosts Goodrich Gevaart, John-Michael Bond and Hana Michels, all of whom are contributing writers on the site. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., March 31, 7-8:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —Siran Babayan

Turns out April 1 isn't just for fools: It's also International Pillow Fight Day, and Los Angeles is getting in on the wacky annual tradition with food trucks, DJs, live music and a whole lot of downy fun at International Pillow Fight Day Los Angeles 2017. Participants are encouraged to bring their own soft pillows (preferably with feathers), as well as a garbage bag or a rake to help gather fallen plumage after the event. While the family-friendly brawl is free, organizers will be accepting donations to go toward performers and any other cleanup costs, so we can all fight responsibly. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., downtown; Sat., April 1, 2-5 p.m.; free. facebook.com/lapillowfight2017. —Tanja M. Laden

Sarah Palin is one of the least eloquent American politicians. In fact, Jenny Baranick found Palin's meager grasp of the English language so irksome she wrote a book about it. Based in New York, Baranick teaches English composition, critical thinking and remedial English at FIDM. In Sarah Palin's Expert Guide to Good Grammar: What You Can Learn From Someone Who Doesn't Know Right From Write (Skyhorse, $12.99), Baranick dissects the former vice presidential candidate's incoherent and rambling speeches, interviews and statements from the last eight years, with their poor vocabulary, syntax and grammar, and uses them as "teachable moments." In other words, don't let bad sentences like "For it is they who point a finger not realizing that they have triple the amount of fingers pointin' right back at 'em" happen to you. Diesel, A Bookstore in Brentwood, 225 26th St., Brentwood; Sun., April 2, 3-4 p.m.; free. (310) 576-9960, dieselbookstore.com/event/jenny-baranick-discusses-and-signs-sarah-palins-expert-guide-good-grammar. —Siran Babayan

In 1997, Chicana artist Felicia Montes was among 30 East L.A.–based artists who traveled to Mexico to commune with the Zapatistas, a society of self-sufficient indigenous rebels. The trip resulted in the creation of Mujeres de Maiz, a Chicana art collective that's celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with an exhibit at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes. As part of a two-part series on the Latinx experience, Santa Monica College welcomes Montes for Chicana Art: Resistance and Affirmation – Then and Now, a discussion about how political and social changes have transformed Chicanx art from the 1960s till today. Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica; Tue., April 4, 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.; free. (310) 434-4100, facebook.com/events/1675417622757190. —Gwynedd Stuart

For the kind of film "they just don't make anymore," try Morocco. This 1930 romance involving a Legionnaire and a cabaret singer was one of the sultriest films of the early sound era and a smashing stylistic success for German-born director Josef von Sternberg. This is the movie in which Marlene Dietrich, sporting a tuxedo and a top hat, casually pauses in the middle of a number to smooch a pretty lady in the audience. The whole pre-Code affair is so thick with atmosphere that it will leave even the contemporary viewer gasping for air. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., April 4, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

L.A. isn't a dystopian wasteland — yet — but venerable Union Station endures as a reminder of an era when the city constructed grand, monumental structures that were not only stylish but meant to last. Opened in 1939, the railway station — an imposing combination of art deco, streamline moderne and mission revival flourishes — gave many visitors their first glimpse of this sunny metropolis. Metro Art kicks off its Sci-Fi at Union Station series with a free screening of Ridley Scott's dark 1982 fantasy, Blade Runner, in the Historic Ticketing Hall, the large, ornate room that was made over into a decrepit police station in the film. It's the perfect nexus point to muse about L.A.'s converging past and future while the world outside plunges into apocalyptic chaos. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown; Wed., April 5, 7:30 p.m.; free with reservation. facebook.com/events/1439513489400254. —Falling James

The concept of outdoor rooms is a mainstay of SoCal landscape architecture and the concept underlying the Wonder Room, the annual outdoor performing arts event where visitors to Santa Monica's Tongva Park are invited to meander through the various areas, experiencing a variety of performances and installations. For the fourth annual event, the organizers have assembled musicians, singers and a new, as yet untitled work from the inventive choreographer Sarah Elgart and her company, Arrogant Elbow. Garbed in wearable sculpture from Tanja Skala and Swinda Reichelt, Elgart's 20 dancers perform to a score from Paul Chavez/Feltlike. Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; Wed.-Thu., April 5-6, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free. smgov.net/tongvapark/events. —Ann Haskins

Over the past decade or so, tons of young women have taken to the internet to share both the most intimate and mundane aspects of their lives, discussing makeup routines, sex, relationship struggles, technology, politics and feminism. Few have turned their online personas into an art form quite as successfully as artist Molly Soda, whose work across various platforms — Tumblr, Instagram, YouTube, GIFs and zines — is both an intrinsic part and insightful examination of the digital space. Her upcoming solo show thanks for the add! takes us back to the halcyon days of MySpace and AOL, presenting artifacts from the dawn of our current confessional online culture. leiminspace, 443 Lei Min Way, Chinatown; Thu., April 6, 7 p.m.; free. facebook.com/events/892745640862573. —Matt Stromberg

CSUN's John Cassavetes retrospective continues with A Woman Under the Influence, the emotionally harrowing account of a suburban housewife whose quirks (e.g., cooking a spaghetti breakfast) are perceived as insanity by her friends and family. Gena Rowlands' brave, shattering performance dominates this key work of American independent cinema by one of its towering figures. As usual, attendance is free, but bring $8 for on-campus parking. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., April 6, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Nathaniel Bell