10 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week



A comedy fest with $10 shows, a beer fest with $10 admission, a $4 screening of The Invisible Man and more cheap stuff to do this week.

Comedy is no longer a white man's game, though a lack of diversity remains a persistent issue. Second City, the famed comedy school and theater that helped launch the careers of John Belushi, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Joan Rivers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and other famous alumni, gives voice to underrepresented comedians from various racial, sexual and gender identity backgrounds at its second annual Diversity in Comedy Los Angeles Festival. Held at Second City, Hollywood Improv and 3 Arts Stage, the three-day schedule features resident improv, sketch and stand-up shows from Second City, the Improv and elsewhere. It also offers panels and workshops, such as "Real Women Have Verbs," "Writing Your Late Night Packet" and "Hosting: Your Guide to the Basics." New this year the LADCF 2017 Scholarship, which awards a winner training at Second City. Various locations, Hollywood; Fri.-Sun., Oct. 20-22; $10-$25 for individual events. secondcity.com/los-angeles-diversity-comedy-festival. —Siran Babayan

Burbank Beer Festival is our neighbor to the north's big annual beer-focused event. It's part of a street fair that's open to the public, but wristbands and tickets are needed to get into the "beer tasting blocks." There are two sessions: The afternoon one is $5 cheaper than the evening one. For both sessions, though, designated driver tickets are $10. There will be 85 beers available to sample (not for DDs, of course), including brews from Angel City, St. Killian, Elysian, Mt. Lowe and so many more. Downtown Burbank, San Fernando Boulevard & Olive Avenue, Burbank; Sat., Oct. 21, noon-7 p.m.; $10-$45. burbankbeerfestival.com. —Katherine Spiers

The Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation offers a selection of recent and vintage cartoon works bearing the influence of avant-garde cinema and the stylistic stamp of alternative comix. Showcasing abstract animation and unorthodox character animation, two programs of films screened on 16mm and video combine classic and contemporary work by masters including Barbara Hammer, Jan Svankmajer, Jaakko Pallasvuo and Annapurna Kumar. Following the two programs of short films will be a screening and conversation with performance and 3-D animation artist Jacolby Satterwhite, who discusses his use of video/film to address issues of technology, fantasy, the body and queer culture. (Note that the festival programs contain adult themes and adult content.) REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Sat., Oct. 21, 3, 5 & 8 p.m.; $6-$12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org. —John Payne

Creepy ventriloquist dummies have been a horror-film staple ever since Michael Redgrave got jilted by Hugo in the final segment of Dead of Night. Magic, a relative latecomer to this uniquely unsettling subgenre, makes a strong impression due largely to Anthony Hopkins' jittery, stressful performance. The New Beverly pairs it with the Welsh actor's most iconic performance, as an intellectual serial killer with refined taste for human flesh in The Silence of the Lambs, guaranteeing a sweaty evening at the movies. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sat., Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Nathaniel Bell

Last year, the Los Angeles City Council declared Oct. 22 P-22 Day. As part of Urban Wildlife Week, a team of hikers led by the National Wildlife Federation's California regional executive director Beth Pratt-Bergstrom will retrace the famous mountain lion's 40-mile trek, beginning in the Santa Mountains in Agoura Hills and culminating in his current home in Griffith Park, where today's P-22 Day Festival takes place. The event features photo ops with P-22's likeness, VR experiences, ranger-led walks, workshops, live music, dance performances, exhibits, food and wildlife experts, namely the biologist who discovered P-22, Miguel Ordeñana. Shane's Inspiration Universal Playground, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Griffith Park; Sat., Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free. savelacougars.org/page/urban-wildlife-week. —Siran Babayan

The popular narrative of the development of art in Los Angeles is dominated largely by white figures, but that's only part of the story. Throughout the '60s and '70s, African-American Angeleno artists were forming their own vibrant communities, blazing a path outside of the mainstream institutional art world. South of Pico, a new book by art historian and curator Kellie Jones, features pioneering artists like Betye Saar, Charles White, Noah Purifoy and Senga Nengudi, setting their stories against the backdrop of the era's civil rights movements and urban unrest. To celebrate the book's release, Leimert Park art space Art + Practice hosts a book signing and author talk featuring Jones in conversation with Naima J. Keith, deputy director of the California African American Museum. Art + Practice, 4334 Degnan Blvd., Leimert Park; Mon., Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m.; free. (323) 337-6887, artandpractice.org/public-programs/author-talk-and-book-signing-kellie-jones-south-of-pico. —Matt Stromberg

In July, the Smithsonian hosted "Tuku Iho Living Legacy," an exhibit of more than 70 Maori works of art; before that, the show made stops in China, Malaysia, Chile and Brazil. For more than a week this fall, "Tuku Iho" stops by the Rose Room in Venice for an immersive look at New Zealand's indigenous art and culture. Largely carved from wood, the weapons, idols, utensils and vessels on display feature mesmerizing designs that mimic the swirling, impossible patterns that are recognizable from ta moko, the art of M0x0101ori tribal tattoos. There are also contemporary works on display that were created by teachers and students at the New Zealand M0x0101ori Arts and Crafts Institute in Rotorua. The Rose Room, 6 Rose Ave., Venice; daily through Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; free. facebook.com/events/1129862033813033. —Gwynedd Stuart

LACMA's Tuesday Matinees series continues its romp through the Universal classic horror catalog with The Invisible Man, James Whale's brilliant adaptation of H.G. Wells' pioneering sci-fi novella. Claude Raines' forceful performance blends beautifully with Whale's impish sense of humor and some of the best trick photography of the 1930s, compliments of special effects wiz John P. Fulton. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Oct. 24, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

One of the biggest literary gatherings in Los Angeles, the fifth annual L.A. Lit Crawl spans the entirety of hip NoHo Arts District's nearly 40 theaters, galleries, restaurants, bars and tattoo shops and attracts some 3,5000 visitors. Divided into three, 45-minute rounds, the daylong schedule features readings by more than 200 local authors, poets and artists from the Los Angeles Review of Books, Santa Monica Review, Red Hen Press, Los Angeles Poet Society, Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore, Sisters in Crime and other literary presses and organizations, in addition to panels, workshops, the Los Angeles County Library's Bookmobile and Los Angeles Public Library's Library Store. All events are walkable and free, with the exception of the closing party at the Eclectic, sponsored by Amazon Studios. NoHo Arts District, North Hollywood; Wed., Oct. 25, 6 p.m.-mid.; free. litcrawlla.org. —Siran Babayan

It's been more than 40 years since The Rocky Horror Picture Show hit the big screen, and by all appearances, it's never left. The cult film's beloved characters come to life at Queen Pins: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring performers from Highland Park Bowl's monthly drag night. The bowling lanes of L.A.'s oldest alley temporarily turn into catwalks for a fierce and fabulous runway competition, all part of a fitting tribute to the film's trademark cross-dressing. If you're inclined, try the brand-new bourbon-and-brandy-based Moonchild cocktail, inspired by Christina Ricci's dance scene in another, more recent cult flick, Vincent Gallo's Buffalo '66. Highland Park Bowl, 5621 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park; Thu., Oct. 26, 9 p.m.; free. (323) 257-2695, facebook.com/events/1917723498450007/?ti=icl. —Tanja M. Laden