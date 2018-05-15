Celebrate Ramadan With 2 Contemporary Iranian Art Shows

Ramin Haerizadeh, He Came, He Left, He Left, He Came , 2010, mixed media and collage on canvas, 78 3/4 × 118 1/8 in., Farook Collection, Dubai

Happy Ramadan to our friends who are observing this month! And for everyone else, you don’t have to practice or even know that much about this Muslim holiday to take advantage of the cultural occasion it presents. That is: a pair of smart, emotional, beauteous and historical fine-art exhibitions on view here in L.A., offering the perfect opportunity to remember up close that there’s more to the Iranian narrative than meets the average cable news cycle.

“In the Fields of Empty Days: The Intersection of Past and Present in Iranian Art” is on view at LACMA, where it graces the BCAM building through September; and beginning at downtown gallery the SPACE by Advocartsy on Sunday, May 20, “The World Is My Home” will be on view through June.

EXPAND Afsoon, Shah and His Three Queens from the series "Fairytale Icons," 2009, chromogenic prints, 16 5/8 × 23 1/4 in. each, collection of Leila Taghinia-Milani Heller, New York © Afsoon/courtesy Leila Heller Gallery, New York, and LACMA

While the weeks-long Ramadan observation starts today, Persian New Year is also a springtime event, and for years LACMA organized an annual Nowruz celebration of dance, music, food and flowers (since relocated to UCLA), as well as regular Persian/Iranian art surveys, both international and intergenerational. The museum has a relationship with the nonprofit cultural program Farhang Foundation, and LACMA actually has a rather unique museum council dedicated to supporting and collecting contemporary Middle Eastern art. It’s one way for the museum to reflect the fullness of the vitally diverse population in the county it serves.