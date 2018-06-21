Candytopia, a Sweet Escape in Santa Monica, Extends Its Run

Who can take a sunrise? Sprinkle it with dew. Cover it with chocolate and a miracle or two, the Candy (Wo)man can! And yes, she mixes it with love, and makes the world taste good. Well, at least the “world” she’s created in Santa Monica. We're talking about Candytopia, the pop-up attraction created by TLC’s Candy Queen star Jackie Sorkin. Sorkin, along with fellow sweets fabricator Zac Hartog, debuted the interactive experience in 2017 at L.A. Hangar Studios, and recently brought it back, this time to the Santa Monica Place mall. It was set to end mid-July but was just extended through July 22.

Much has been made of Candytopia’s “selfie-ready” backdrops. Like the Museum of Ice Cream and Happy Place, it does have several surrealistic environments suitable for posing in front of or simply shooting to your (sweet) heart's content. But what makes this treat-o-rama different is the detail seen in every installation, which patrons are encouraged to touch and feel (but not eat). It's pretty hard to capture the true splendor (Splenda?) of the creations here on film. Sculpture, candy collages and mostly decoupage with various colors, shapes and sizes of candy ranging from hard to soft, big to small, comprise the confectionary amusements. And though it's only eye candy (you can't actually munch anything) in each environment, there is free candy for the taking provided in each portion of the event, clearly a co-marketing deal with various brands ranging from Pixie Sticks to Lindt truffles. It's a yummy touch that makes the whole thing worth the $30 ticket for adults and $23 for kids.

EXPAND Marshmellow massive Lina Lecaro

From the gallery-like environment guests enter first, featuring great works of art such as Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Warhol faves such as his iconic Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s Soup can, all created with candy (jelly beans being the treat of choice), the candy-as-art idea is presented in a vivid, poptastic fantasy. Rounding out the "exhibit" part of Candytopia are portraits of icons such as Prince and the confectionary icon himself, Willy Wonka, as played by Gene Wilder.