Caitlin Durante: When Diversity Is a Laughing Matter

In comedy — as in life — timing is everything. On March 31, Meltdown Comics closed after 25 years in business. The announcement was swift, gutting and unexpected.

As it closed, so too did NerdMelt, the performance space at the back of Meltdown that for the better part of a decade hosted some of the most forward-thinking, audacious and courageous evenings of comedy ever seen in L.A. One of the people responsible for bringing NerdMelt to the state of grace in which it found itself — even as its plug was most unceremoniously pulled — was producer Caitlin Durante, 32.

Born in Pennsylvania but brightening the Boston comedy scene in her formative years throughout the aughts, Durante started as an intern at NerdMelt when she moved to Los Angeles. From there, it was a relatively speedy path to promotion as program director. For almost three years she curated NerdMelt's calendar, becoming the face of its social media presence and taking show pitches for any number of truly groundbreaking intersections of color, creed and identity.