Blues in the Night Is Back in All Its Glory at the Wallis

Paulette Ivory, left, Bryce Charles and Yvette Cason each have a story to tell about "The Man in the Saloon" in Blues in the Night

When director Sheldon Epps was a young man trying to make it on Broadway in the 1970s, he came across a quote from Billie Holiday that read, “Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread.” He took that phrase to heart and, along with dancer-choreographer Gregory Hines, assembled his directorial debut, Blues in the Night, a musical revue exploring the romantic tribulations of three women and one wayward man through classic American songs.

In 1980, the show enjoyed its world premiere off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 before moving to the Rialto Theater two years later starring Leslie Uggams. It ran only 53 performances but still managed to garner a Tony nomination for best musical. A West End revival in 1987 earned two Olivier nominations, including best musical, and subsequent tours attracted names like Della Reese and Eartha Kitt to the marquee. Another revival is scheduled for London next year, but until then Blues in the Night is back in the ever-loving hands of creator Epps through May at the intimate Lovelace Theater at the Wallis in Beverly Hills.

EXPAND Bryce Charles, left, and Paulette Ivory in Blues in the Night Lawrence K. Ho

The conceit is simple: Three women occupy separate rooms in a 1938 Chicago hotel, conjured by scenic designer John Iacovelli. A moody parlor stage right is occupied by "The Woman of the World” (Paulette Ivory), a bedroom center stage belongs to “The Lady From the Road” (Yvette Cason), and a practical table and chair stage left are the home of “The Girl With a Date” (Bryce Charles). Each has a similar story to tell through song about “The Man in the Saloon,” a no-good played by Chester Gregory, who employs his biggest Broadway voice on songs like Duke Ellington’s “I’m Just a Lucky So-and-So” and “Wild Women Don’t Have the Blues” by Ida Cox.