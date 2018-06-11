Bigger Is Better: The Big L.A. Portrait Gallery Lights Up Grand Park



Across the city’s bus stops and Metro stations, walls and poster cases display photographs and light-boxes programmed by the Metro Arts initiative and other civic agencies regularly feature the work of L.A.-based artists. Perennial favorites are works celebrating the diversity and pluralism of our neighborhoods — and our neighbors.

Mathew Scott

Now Grand Park in the heart of downtown takes this practice to literally a new level, as this summer sees the return of the Big L.A. Portrait Gallery — a nighttime art show in which work by a dozen Los Angeles photographers is projected in 100-square-foot images. Like a giant Bat Signal Instagram, these images light up the south wall of the L.A. County Hall of Records — itself a major architectural landmark, built by modernist starchitect Richard Neutra.

Gizelle Hernandez



Works by Aly Aliano, Emily Shur, Gizelle Hernandez, Gregg Segal, John Francis Peters, Mathew Scott, Melodie McDaniel, Philip Cheung, Ryan Schude, Sam Comen, Spencer Lowell and Walter Thompson-Hernandez combine to form an epic narrative cross-section of the L.A. experience, surprisingly intimate considering the high-rise scale.