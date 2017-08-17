18 Best Things to Do in L.A. This Week

EXPAND KCON returns to DTLA this weekend. Star Foreman

KCON returns to DTLA, revelers party like it's 1929 aboard the the art deco decked-out Queen Mary, David Arquette does stand-up, and more fun stuff to do and see in L.A. this week.

fri 8/18

You can get your fill of Korean culture any day of the week in L.A., but nothing compares to the sheer onslaught of K-everything at downtown L.A.'s annual KCON. The convention floor features hundreds of merch booths, a Beauty Block replete with K-beauty tips, dance workshops and artist meet-and-greets for K-pop fans, food trucks slinging Korean street food — and that's just during the day. On Saturday and Sunday nights, the festivities move over to Staples Center for two nights of K-pop concerts (a new lineup each night) featuring SF9 (making their L.A. debut), Girl's Day (making their U.S. debut), Cosmic Girls, Astro and many more. When it's all over, you're sure to need a K-nap. L.A. Convention Center, Petree Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown; Fri., Aug. 18, noon-6 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15-$1,500. kconusa.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Since he was in high school, Brentwood native Adam Papagan has been giving tours — unofficial and later official — of locations pertinent to the O.J. Simpson case, from Sydney Simpson's middle school to the condo where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered. Over the years he's also collected pop-cultural artifacts associated with the crime and subsequent "trial of the century," including bootleg T-shirts, books, games and even a '94 Ford Bronco. For the first time, Papagan displays his collection at the O.J. Museum Pop-Up at Coagula Curatorial in Chinatown. Besides Papagan's artifacts, the pop-up put out an open call for people to loan their own O.J. memorabilia and art to the show, so expect surprises. Morbid, sad, sensational surprises. Coagula Curatorial, 974 Chung King Road, Chinatown; Fri.-Tue., Aug. 18-22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sat. 11-8 p.m., Sun. 11-4 p.m.); $5, $4 in advance. coagulacuratorial.com/OJ-Simpson-Museum.xhtml. —Gwynedd Stuart

Canadian choreographer Aszure Barton made a strong first impression last year with her powerful, theatrical Untouched for Los Angeles Ballet. L.A. has another chance to see Barton's work, this time with her own Aszure Barton & Artists. The calling card is Awáa (the title translates as "one who is a mother" in a Canadian indigenous language). The 90-minute work follows a half-dozen men focused on a single woman and generally has received high praise from critics since its premiere in 2012. This is the first of three events this weekend as the Music Center pairs with the Ford Theatres under the banner Music Center on Location. On Saturday, fast-rising L.A. contemporary dance troupe Jacob Jonas the Company shares the stage with Tim Hecker's electronic music, and Sunday welcomes multitalented Rufus Wainwright. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood Hills; Fri., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m.; $25-$45. (323) 461-3673, fordtheatres.org. —Ann Haskins

Mario Bava was an unpretentious surrealist who expanded the visual possibilities of the horror genre. The American Cinematheque is mounting a generous five-night tribute to this master stylist, presented by Cinematic Void. If you're a Bava newbie, it's probably best to start with Black Sunday, the creepy tale of a centuries-old witch who rises from the grave to stalk one of her descendants. This is followed by Lisa and the Devil, a lyrical haunting party featuring Telly Savalas as a cue ball–domed Lucifer. Barbara Steele, the uncontested scream queen of 1960s horror cinema, is slated to introduce the first feature. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Nathaniel Bell

sat 8/19

Natsumatsuri Family Festival is a gold mine of performances, crafts and activities for anyone with an interest in all things Japanese. Along with a traditional community Obon dance, there'll be music by Japanese folk group Minyo Station and a joint performance by TaikoProject and Latino fusion band Quetzal. Other attractions include a family art project inspired by the museum's current exhibitions (create an artwork about your family using light-sensitive paper), origami lessons, martial arts demonstrations, a samurai sword lecture and, yes, a karaoke open mic. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown; Sat., Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free. (213) 625-0414, janm.org. —John Payne

At the Art Deco Festival at the Queen Mary, you can party like it's 1934, the year the ship launched. Not just a Long Beach tourist attraction, the ocean liner is one of the most famous in the world, with a gorgeous art deco interior. Hosted by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, the festival's highlights are Saturday's ball, which includes a four-course meal and live music by the Dean Mora Orchestra (a portion of the proceeds benefit the 2017 Queen Mary art conservation project), and Sunday's tea dance, which includes tea service, treats and music by Ian Whitcomb and His Bungalow Boys. Both days feature a vintage bazaar with one-of-a-kind collectibles and even hairstyling and lectures on the history of art deco design. Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach; Sat., Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25, $199 ball, $49 tea dance. (877) 342-0752, queenmary.com/events/art-deco-festival/. —Siran Babayan

Slava Tsukerman's cult science-fiction opus Liquid Sky has a lot to answer for. A near-perfect time capsule of early-'80s NYC punk subculture, it was the highest-grossing indie film of 1983 and laid the groundwork for the electroclash club scene that peaked in the early 2000s. It's a weird, wild flick about a teensy-weensy flying saucer harboring benign aliens that feed off of human pleasure. Cinefamily features it in its series The History of the Midnight Movie. Tsukerman, along with cinematographer Yuri Neyman and production designer Marina Levikova, will appear for a discussion afterward. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Blvd., Los Feliz; Sat., Aug. 19, 11:59 p.m.; $12. (323) 655-2510, cinefamily.org. —Nathaniel Bell

sun 8/20

Turning Elysian Park into a surreally comical drag strip, Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to L.A. with some heavy-duty street-racing action — and it's totally legal. Seventy teams of gear geeks and speed freaks build and compete in audacious/ludicrous custom-crafted, nonmotorized vehicles with a view to wow the crowds and, of course, cross the finish line first. Participants break like the wind down Angels Point Road in Elysian Park in this exciting and amusing spectacle that challenges experienced racers and amateurs alike to use their imaginations and their street-racing skills to beat the clock and get the checkered flag. Free parking at Dodger Stadium with a free shuttle to the park. Elysian Park, 835 Academy Road, Elysian Park; Sun., Aug. 20, pits open 9:30 a.m., races 10:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.; free. redbullsoapboxrace.com. —John Payne

¡Murales Rebeldes! L.A. Chicano/Chicana Murals Under Siege is a companion publication to an upcoming exhibit of the same name at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes as part of the Getty's SoCal-wide arts initiative "Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA." With a foreword and afterword by OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano, as well as contributions by writers Erin M. Curtis, Jessica Hough, Guisela Latorre and photographer Oscar R. Castillo, the book highlights eight murals created by Barbara Carrasco, Roberto Chavez, Sergio O'Cadiz Moctezuma, David Botello, Yreina D. Cervantez, Ernesto de la Loza, Wayne Alaniz Healy, Willie Herrón III, Alma Lopez and George Yepes from the 1970s to the '90s in downtown, Echo Park, Boyle Heights and Fountain Valley. Accompanied by essays, the more than 175 images and sketches explore the history and creative process of these wall paintings, many of which have disappeared over time thanks to weather, development or whitewashing of their controversial content. Arellano moderates a panel discussion with Curtis, Hough, Carrasco and Botello. Vroman's, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Sun., Aug. 20, 4 p.m.; free, book is $40. (626) 449-5320, vromansbookstore.com. —Siran Babayan

David Arquette, a producer-actor best known for his roles in Never Been Kissed and the Scream franchise and for being the brother of Patricia and Alexis Arquette and the ex-husband of Courteney Cox, is hitting the UCB stage for Improv With David Arquette. Improv actually runs in the family — David's great-grandparents were vaudevillians, and his father, Lewis, was an established short-form improviser when David was growing up, working with improv pioneers Viola Spolin and Paul Sills in L.A., and was very involved with Second City in Chicago. The actor will perform three different long-form improvisational styles with three different teams. UCB Sunset, 5419 Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m.; $8. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com/performance/56201. —Katie Buenneke

High Noon is both one of the most enduring and most misunderstood of American movie classics. Leftist film critics have lauded it as a thinly veiled allegory against McCarthyism, yet Ronald Reagan cited it as his favorite film. Today, Fred Zinnemann's Western is best understood as a simple yet powerful paean to individual moral integrity. It still works like gangbusters due to its strict adherence to the three classical unities (time, place and action) and Gary Cooper's Oscar-winning performance as the sheriff abandoned by his town as four gunmen gather to kill him. It's the culmination of Laemmle's Anniversary Classics Western Weekend, running Aug. 18-20. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Sun., Aug. 20, 4:30 p.m.; $13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com. —Nathaniel Bell

The continued popularity of 12 Angry Men is astounding given its age and subject. It currently stands at No. 5 on IMDb's Top 250 films as rated by users, sandwiched between The Dark Knight and Schindler's List. What's so amazing about 96 minutes of sweaty men arguing in a room? Everything, actually. As a cross-section of Eisenhower-era masculinity, it is without peer, but it unfolds like a thriller as a lone juror (Henry Fonda) tries to convince the other 11 that their "guilty" votes against a boy on trial for murder should be reassessed. Not a moment, gesture or line is wasted en route to one of the most powerful codas in American cinema. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sun., Aug. 20, 7 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Nathaniel Bell

mon 8/21



The United States of America is about to experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979, and everyone is very pumped about it. People are booking flights to Middle America and paying jacked-up hotel prices to be in the ominous-sounding "path of totality," where the sun will be completely blocked out for as long as 2½ minutes in some places. Here in L.A., we'll only see 70 percent coverage of the sun's surface, but it's still bound to be cool. Organizations — scientific and otherwise — are hosting Solar Eclipse 2017 viewings, from L.A. Public Library branches to Glendale Community College's planetarium, but the biggie is obviously Griffith Observatory, where you can watch from the grounds alongside other rapt Angelenos; the coelostat (solar telescope) will be available to visitors too. It's bound to be busy, so the facility is recommending taking the DART bus from the Vermont/Sunset Red Line station. Griffith Observatory, 2800 E. Observatory Road, Griffith Park; Mon., Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-noon; free. griffithobservatory.org. —Gwynedd Stuart

tue 8/22

Between 1997 and 2011, MTV aired Daria, an animated series about a brainy, sardonic, deadpan suburban teenager, who had not low self-esteem but "low esteem for everyone else." She was a heroine to many females, including Brittany Ashley and Laura Zak. Ashley is a writer-actress who's created videos for BuzzFeed, and Zak co-wrote the 2016 Emmy-nominated web series Her Story, about transgender women. Ashley and Zak share their appreciation for the bespectacled redhead on their new podcast, Sicker Sadder World, where they break down Daria episodes and characters and how they relate to our current culture. For the podcast's first live taping, the two will screen and discuss season-one episode "Malled" — the one where Daria and her classmates go on a field trip to "that repository of human greed and debasement" — with guests Gaby Dunn, Ira Madison III and Navid Sinaki, as well as singer Mindy James, who'll perform a cover of the cartoon's theme song, "You're Standing on My Neck." Segovia Hall at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown; Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m.; free with RSVP. (213) 623-3233, acehotel.com/calendar/losangeles/sicker-sadder-world-podcast-live. —Siran Babayan

wed 8/23

If there's an art to eating oysters (there is), there's certainly an art to preparing to consume them. Expand your knowledge on the topic at an Oyster Shucking Workshop. Executive chef Ron Armendariz, formerly of the Standard Hotel downtown, will show you everything you need to know about oysters' preparation and presentation. You'll learn about the sauces in which each variety can be best enjoyed, as well as a tasting of the wines with which they ought to be paired. You'll also receive a bunch of handy oyster recipes, and a shucking knife to fend off vengeful oysters at home. Ebell of Los Angeles Dining Room, 741 S. Lucerne Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Wed., Aug. 23, 3 p.m.; $50, $45 member (reserve by Mon., Aug. 21). (323) 931-1277, ebelleventtickets.com. —David Cotner

thu 8/24

You can fill a small library with books about Queen. But Queen in 3-D, which Brian May signs tonight, is not only the first book written by an actual member but the first to feature images of the band in 3-D. Published by May's London Stereoscopic Company, and accompanied by a nifty, yellow "OWL" stereoscope viewer, the 300-plus photographs were taken mostly by the legendary guitarist using a stereo camera and have never been seen. May traces the band's entire existence with Freddie Mercury, as well as with Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert, and captures everything from the group recording, touring, shooting videos and at awards shows to Mercury drinking wine in the back of a limo and sitting under a hair dryer at a Paris salon. Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Thu., Aug. 24, 6 p.m.; $60. (310) 659-3110, booksoup.com. —Siran Babayan

There's a new flea market in town, and it's 100 percent vegan, queer and family-friendly. "We are about breaking down barriers and opening up communities and acknowledging all genders, sexualities, abilities and peoples," says Iris Green, a cookbook author, educator and nutritional activist who is behind the East Los Queer Flea Market, along with drag persona, community leader and POC LGBTQ advocate Phillip Hurt. Vendors sell everything from herbal tinctures and art to clothing, terrariums and hand-crafted pipes. There's also an open mic and an altar celebrating the lives of trans women who were murdered this year. As Green explains, "The idea is that queer is about the individual defining themselves. This is a space and place for people to feel safe inside their definition of that identity." Green's Center for Plant Based Nutrition and Gluten Free Education, 4906 E. Olympic Blvd., East L.A.; Thu., Aug. 24, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 422-5762, facebook.com/events/929266340549830. —Tanja M. Laden

The American Cinematheque launches a new series, Japanese Arthouse Classics, beginning with two of the most cherished masterpieces of world cinema: Ugetsu and The Life of Oharu. The former will be screened in a new 4K restoration for the first time in Los Angeles. Both are directed by Kenji Mizoguchi, master of the moving camera and the long take and foremost poet of suffering women. Watching either of these on the big screen, the viewer will understand why film is considered the most exciting art form of the 20th century. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Thu., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Nathaniel Bell