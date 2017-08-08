menu

Best Art Gallery? Best Podcast? Best Local Comedian? You Decide

This 24-Hour Gay Porn Pop-Up Theater Harkens Back to Pre-VHS Los Angeles


Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:49 a.m.
By Gwynedd Stuart
La Luz de Jesus was named Best Art Gallery last year.
Lina Lecaro
According to the Angelenos who filled out a Best of Los Angeles reader's poll in 2016, the Best Comedian was Sam Brown, the Best Pocast was The Dollop and the Best Movie Theater was Arclight Hollywood. Do you know a stand-up you think is funnier? Is there a podcast you prefer? Don't how the people who introduce movies at Arclight force you to tell them how you're doing this evening? Make your opinion official by filling out a 2017 Best of L.A. ballot.

Vote in 11 categories in our Arts & Entertainment section — including Best Instagrammer, Best Street Artist and Best Theater Company — plus dozens more in Food & Drink, Music & Nightlife, Shopping & Services and Sports & Recreation. Only takes a few minutes, it's fun and it's your civic duty.

I mean, we've all seen what happens when people don't vote.

We'll even be incentivizing voting with ticket giveaways to our forthcoming Artopia event at Union Station. The poll will be open through Tue., Sept. 5. Cast your votes at readerschoice.laweekly.com — and look for the winners to be revealed in early October.

Gwynedd Stuart
Gwynedd, L.A. Weekly's arts and culture editor, is an award-winning writer and editor who's worked for prestigious alt-weeklies from Florida to Chicago. She loves L.A. the best, though.

