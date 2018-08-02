Best of L.A. Arts: A New Lens to View Our City's Vibrant Visual Scene

Since I rejoined the L.A. Weekly team in April, this time as Arts Editor, things have been wild. But the opportunity to tell this incredible city's stories through the lens of its art world is one of the most deeply inspirational and rewarding experiences of my career. Still, merging the idea of a dedicated Arts issue with the beloved Best of L.A. format seemed a bit daunting. How could we possibly single out any individual artist, gallery, school, museum, independent curator, building or show as "the best" anything, with such an epic diversity of geography, style, medium, audience, backstory, mission and impact — not to mention the vagaries of personal taste — to survey? No way, right? But I think we figured it out.

See, the Los Angeles art world, in my opinion, is already the best. This is evidenced by the massive influx of artists and galleries, from homegrown projects to satellites coming from all over the globe; the city's own impressive civic commitment to art and artists; the international reputation of our many art schools; the vibrance of our literary, design and maker cultures; the acclaim and support coming to L.A. artists from the rest of the international art world; the proliferation of magazines and websites both published here and covering the L.A. art scene from their vantage points — and so much more.

That's part of why we did round-ups instead of winners. L.A. is already the winner.