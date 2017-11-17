10 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

A show for art collectors who aren't millionaires, a roast of historical figures turns three, a Thanksgiving Eve pie sale at a gay bar, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.



From William Wellman's Track of the Cat and André De Toth's Day of the Outlaw to The Revenant and The Hateful Eight, the "snow Western" has carved an indelible niche in this most American of genres. To this elite group add Sydney Pollack's Jeremiah Johnson, a rough and rugged epic that follows Robert Redford's frontiersman through the Rockies as he forms an uneasy alliance with the Crow tribe and pits himself against nature and the elements. The New Beverly is pairing it with The Indian Fighter, in which Kirk Douglas defends a group of Sioux against a hostile wagon train. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Fri.-Sat., Nov. 17-18, 7 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Nathaniel Bell

Becoming an art collector totally seems like a thing only rich people do. That's not the case at Wishlist Affordable Art Show, Gabba Gallery's fifth annual exhibit of art that's on sale for $1,000 or less (many pieces are less than $200). Voted Best Art Gallery by L.A. Weekly readers in 2017, Gabba Gallery has wrangled dozens of artists, from Alex Achaval to Essi Zimm and every Mr. Melty, Spacegoth, Wrdsmth and Mimi Yoon in between. Every time a piece is sold and carried out by the purchaser, another piece will go up in its place, so people who aren't buying can watch the show evolve before their eyes. At Saturday's opening reception, DJ Jonathan Williams spins and Fort Point Beer Company and Original New York Seltzer sponsor the bar. It's a good opportunity to chuck the mass-produced Ikea wall art and start fresh. Gabba Gallery, 3126 Beverly Blvd., Westlake; Sat., Nov. 18, 7-11 p.m. (through Dec. 16); free. (323) 604-4186, gabbagallery.com/wishlist-5. —Gwynedd Stuart



Rarely seen in the United States, Mexican docudrama Los Pequeños Gigantes retells the true story of the 1957 Little League World Series, which made headlines for including the first team from outside North America. The squad from Monterrey, Mexico (the titular "little giants"), won the title with a perfect game — the only such occurrence in Little League championship history. AMPAS is showing a rare archival 35mm print as part of a special family screening. A panel of guests will include several of the original players, schedule permitting. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Sat., Nov. 18, 2 p.m.; $5. (310) 247-3000, oscars.org. —Nathaniel Bell

Feastown is a regular pop-up market in the shadow of a new mixed-use building in Hollywood. It's free to get in, which is good, because once inside you will absolutely be tempted by the various food vendors. Norigami Tacos has a stall serving its delicious, unlikely fried sushi tacos; Helados Pops serves ice cream in tiny coconuts. There's a do-gooder element to Feastown, too: The live music is provided by Los Angeles College of Music students (it gives them a chance to perform for an audience!) and it raises money for the nonprofit Center at Blessed Sacrament Church. Eastown, 6201 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Nov. 18, 1-6 p.m.; free. feastown.co. —Katherine Spiers

At the 40th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, there isn't find a rose, chrysanthemum or galloping horse in sight. An anti—Tournament of Roses holiday tradition in the neighborhood since 1978, the Doo Dah is just wacky and tacky enough for adults but still fun for kids. So park your beach chair along Colorado Boulevard and wave at the thousands of floats, art cars and marchers, including perennial favorites the Lawn Chair Drill Team, Flying Baby Homerun Border Crossing, Radioactive Chickenheads, Howdy Krishna, Count Smokula and, of course, Secret Santa in a conga line. This year's parade will be led by Queen Imani Phoenix — tryouts were appropriately held at the American Legion Bar — while 86-year-old community activist Marty Coleman is the grand marshal. East Pasadena along Colorado Boulevard; Sun., Nov. 19, 11 a.m.; free. (626) 590-7596, pasadenadoodahparade.info. —Siran Babayan

On the surface, the story of a bashful talking pig and his adventures on an Australian farm sounds like yet another saccharine family film lining the bargain bins at Walmart. Except that it isn't. At least not in the hands of director Chris Noonan and producer George "Mad Max" Miller. Emotionally sophisticated and genuinely hilarious, Babe became a runaway hit in 1995, garnering seven Oscar nominations, including a nod for James Cromwell (winsomely underplaying it as Farmer Hoggett). UCLA is offering free admission to see a 35mm print of this barnyard charmer, recommended for ages 6 and up. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sun., Nov. 19, 11 a.m.; free. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Nathaniel Bell

Remember Singled Out, Rugrats and Supermarket Sweep? Jon Gabrus and Lauren Lapkus do, which is why they're combining their collective memories and nostalgia for late '80s and '90s TV and pop culture to co-host Raised by TV. Both in their 30s, the two met five years ago while performing at UCB's resident improv night, Asssscat, and have appeared on various podcasts, including Comedy Bang! Bang!; Gabrus and Lapkus also host their own podcasts, High and Mighty and With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus. On their joint podcast, which premiered on Earwolf this month, Gabrus and Lapkus reminisce with encyclopedic knowledge — no Googling for them — about vintage sitcoms, cartoons, talk shows, game shows, dating shows, anything on MTV, theme songs and even snacks. (Do you think we'll remember with fondness The Jersey Shore and Teen Mom the way we remember the early seasons of The Real World? Probably not.) So far they've been joined by such names as Paul Scheer, Scott Aukerman and Betsy Sodaro. For their first taping of Earwolf Presents: Raised by TV Live! in Los Angeles, Gabrus, Lapkus and guests will discuss special Thanksgiving-themed episodes. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood.; Mon., Nov. 20, 7 p.m.; $5. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

Just like that Star Trek episode in which Abe Lincoln was resurrected to fight alongside Captain Kirk, Historical Roast: 3 Years of History is an opportunity to celebrate three thematically pristine years of yelling at historical figures with absolutely no fear of payback. Thrill as you see some of your favorite comedians — Scout Durwood, Brad Gage, Dave Ross and more — in a different light with tonight's hard-won victory over time. From Hitler to Disney to the theoretically un-roastable Helen Keller, they're all gathered together by the eldritch power of stand-up comedy, turning the historical into the hysterical one more time. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Tue., Nov. 21, 9 p.m.; $8. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —David Cotner

LACMA continues its three-week hat tip to Latin movie star Lupe Velez with Mexican Spitfire, the second and most profitable of the B-comedies in which she stars as a mercurial Mexican bride. Designed by RKO as second features, the films — eight in all — provided hearty laughs to American audiences immediately before and during World War II. For Velez, who died tragically by her own hand in 1944, they granted her eternal life on the silver screen. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Nov. 21, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

As holidays go, Thanksgiving can be a tough sell. You don't get any presents but you have to spend time with family members who somehow still talk about Benghazi and think being gay is a "lifestyle choice" (and that's not to mention the holiday's gross glorification of native genocide). That said, it usually means a solid four-day weekend, and that calls for some righteous Thanksgiving Eve celebrating. For the ninth year in a row, Akbar hosts PIE: A Thanksgiving Eve Tradition, a canned food drive and pie sale with music and dancing and drinking. Ambrosia Salad and Sarah Problem will be selling pies whole or by the slice — pumpkin, pumpkin cheesecake, pecan or pecan cheesecake — and people who bring a nonperishable food item get $1 off their pie purchase. Joshua James, Mike Albrecht and Chris Bowen DJ. Akbar, 4356 W. Sunset, Silver Lake; Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $3. facebook.com/events/1944229722531502. —Gwynedd Stuart