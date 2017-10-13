8 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

Check out These Days L.A. Morrissey-centric art show before it closes on Oct. 22. Courtesy These Days L.A.

An exhibit of Morrissey and The Smiths cover art, a massive musical installation involving 100 cars, a Dia de los Muertos skateboarding event in Boyle Heights, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.



An earworm is a tune that gets stuck inside your brain, like "We Will Rock You," "Macarena" or "It's a Small World," and James DeLorean has written an entire musical about the phenomenon called Earworm the Musical: Live. The story follows Danny, a geeky, 30-something film and TV sound editor who's driven mad by a catchy piece of music that sounds similar to 1980s ELO. After visiting the doctor, he learns he has an actual earworm in his head threatening to take over his brain and has only a week to find a cure. Written, directed and starring DeLorean, the cast features Rachel Benezra, Erin Alexis, Wade Ryan, Michael Gutierrez, Shelly Snellman and a surprise guest, who sing along to original songs, some performed live, replete with keytar shredding. The Lyric Hyperion, 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; Sat., Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.; free with registration. (323) 928-2299, lyrichyperion.com/calendar-of-events/2017/10/14/earworm-the-musical-live. —Siran Babayan

Red Bull Music Academy Festival presents the debut L.A. action of Japanese minimalist composer Ryoji Ikeda's A [for 100 cars]. Ikeda continues his exploration into the frequencies of note A, a sonic wonderland that in eons past became so muddled that a general musical tuning standard of A=440 Hz was devised. Today, Ikeda teams up with 100 automobile owners to create the world's largest synth orchestra. The cars will pump out many different (but specific) frequencies of note A to create a sound bath like no other — somewhere between "more bounce to the ounce" and "more hertz for the dirt." RBMA L.A., 131 S. Olive St., downtown; Sun., Oct. 15, 3 p.m.; free, first come, first served (RSVP does not guarantee entry). la.redbullmusicacademy.com/event/ryoji-ikeda-a-for-100-cars. —David Cotner

Part store, part clubhouse, the Garage Lounge & Skate Shop in Boyle Heights is a place where anyone can stop by to purchase decks and wheels and where youth can do their homework before jumping on their boards. The Garage hosts the Día de los Muertos Sk8 Festival with competitions, art and entertainment for the whole family. Activities start at 10 a.m. with a skate class for the 8-and-under crowd and continue in the afternoon with competitions among the older kids. Check out live music, comedy and painting throughout the day while browsing the booths from local vendors. The Garage Lounge and Skate Shop, 1852 E. First St. (street closure between Boyle and State); Sun., Oct. 15; free. (323) 268-2383, thegarageboardshops.com, facebook.com/events/127190058009296. —Liz Ohanesian

Fans of The Smiths and Morrissey have long gazed at the group's album artwork, and now they can view it all in person during the final days of These Days L.A.'s "I Started Something I Couldn't Finish: The Smiths & Morrissey Collection." Donated by an anonymous collector, the nearly dozen 40x40 posters include those for Smiths singles "Shoplifters of the World Unite," "Girlfriend in a Coma" and "Sheila Take a Bow"; the band's tours; their final studio album, 1987's Strangeways, Here We Come, and Morrissey's debut solo record, 1988's Viva Hate. They feature iconic images of Elvis, Truman Capote and Andy Warhol actress Candy Darling, and were originally displayed in British subways and independent record stores for promotional purposes. The collection also features additional unframed posters, VHS tapes, Morrissey bobblehead dolls, a Ouija board and back issues of two zines — Morri'Zine and Louder Than Bombas: On Raza, Morrissey and The Smiths — some of which are for sale. These Days Gallery & Store, 118 Winston St., downtown; through Sun., Oct. 22; free. thesedaysla.com. —Siran Babayan

You can't spell "catharsis" without "har," and in Tales of a Juvenile Delinquent, actor-comedian Pam Murphy — who's appeared on a slew of television shows, from Adam Ruins Everything to Conan — recounts her angsty teenage misdeeds in a way that makes it OK to laugh. By the time she was sweet 16, Pam had been busted multiple times, been strip-searched, hid a couple of ounces of coke from the cops, had guns drawn on her, was detrimentally boisterous and rowdy, and survived the violence of being a passenger in a gnarly drunk-driving accident. The show is directed by Brian Finkelstein — but seriously, who would have ever dreamed that Pam Murphy could be directed by anyone? UCB Sunset, 5419 Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m.; $6. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —David Cotner

We often think of poetry as something that exists exclusively on printed pages in dusty old books, but in the '50s, '60s and '70s, artists defied that expectation by creating graphic, sometimes three-dimensional poems — standing poems and block poems, for instance — as part of the "concrete poetry" movement. The Getty's concrete poetry exhibit closed in July, but curators Nancy Perloff and Zanna Gilbert host the discussion The "Concrete" in Poetry and Art to tie together that exhibition with the Getty's current exhibit "Making Art Concrete," which features works physically made from concrete, predominantly in Argentina and Brazil between 1946 and 1962. The curators discuss the connections between the two "concrete" movements and shifting interpretations of the word "concrete" in general. The Getty Center, Museum Lecture Hall, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; Tue., Oct. 17, 7 p.m.; free with advance ticket. getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_1926.html. —Gwynedd Stuart

Popular and iconic yet somehow underrated, 1932's The Mummy is one of the most memorable films of the early sound era. Apart from the genuinely spooky opening sequence ("He went for a little walk!"), Karl Freund's direction emphasizes the romantic aspects of its undead protagonist. Boris Karloff's sensitive portrayal, augmented considerably by Jack Pierce's brilliant makeup design, is at once intimidating and delicate, his devotion to his princess proving stronger than death itself. LACMA's Tuesday Matinees series invites you to fall under its spell. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Oct. 17, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

This spring marked the 20th anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising (otherwise known as the L.A. riots), several days of civil unrest that resulted from what were widely perceived to be race-related miscarriages of justice. The ninth installment of Echo Park Film Center's ongoing film series Race and Space in Los Angeles centers on the riots via a program of grassroots films produced by Michael Zinzun, a co-founder of Coalition Against Police Abuse. Yusef Omowale and Michele Welsing of the Southern California Library curated the films, and they'll be present for a discussion about challenging race and oppression. Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park; Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.); free. (213) 484-8846, echoparkfilmcenter.org/events/race-and-space-in-los-angeles-ix. —Gwynedd Stuart