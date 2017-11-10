8 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week



Husband-wife stand-up with Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero, an operatic adaptation of War of the Worlds at an air raid siren, a daytime party at MOCA, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

The Norton Simon Museum concludes its film series Meeting Death: Conversations With Mortality with Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal. Every 1957 filmgoer worth their salt lined up to see if Max von Sydow's blond knight would prevail against the personification of Death in cinema's most famous chess match. This medieval meditation on mortality is free with museum admission and pairs nicely with the current exhibition "R.I.P.: On Art and Mourning." Doors open at 5 p.m. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Fri., Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m.; free with museum admission. (626) 449-6480, nortonsimon.org. —Nathaniel Bell



For decades, mainstream comic books have depicted a predominantly white world, with the subject matter and audience growing more diverse only fairly recently. Now in its seventh year, the Latino Comics Expo provides a much-needed showcase of Latino comic book artists and writers, featuring 65 exhibitors and a program of workshops and talks. Highlights include an interview with this year's headliners, the Hernandez Brothers, creators of the seminal Love & Rockets books, as well as appearances by Cathy Camper, writer of the YA series Lowriders From Outer Space; Vicko Alvarez, whose comic Rosita Gets Scared focuses on an undocumented girl facing deportation; and cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, a consultant on Pixar's upcoming film Coco, showing just how far Latino comics artists have come. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach; Sat.-Sun., Nov. 11-12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10, $7 seniors & students, free MOLAA members & children under 12 (free admission all day Sunday). (562) 437-1689, molaa.org/latino-comics-expo-2017. —Matt Stromberg

There has never been a more suitable time for an apocalyptic opera. Composer Annie Gosfield's operatic adaptation of Orson Welles' infamous radio drama War of the Worlds makes its Disney Hall debut featuring narration by the Alien queen herself, Sigourney Weaver. The otherworldly performance — which includes L.A. Phil players and opera star Suzanna Guzmán — is the brainchild of director Yuval Sharon, who recently won an esteemed MacArthur Fellowship, aka "the Genius Grant." Sharon has been responsible for large-scale musical projects that redefine operas and performance for the 21st century. In Hopscotch, he coordinated a citywide performance inside a fleet of limos and at various historic places in L.A. neighborhoods. Sharon's opera Invisible Cities was enacted in downtown's Union Station, where performers intermixed with travelers in the railway station. Like his other works that engaged communities, War of the Worlds also will be broadcast for free at three WWII-era air raid sirens throughout L.A. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Sun., Nov. 12, 2 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, noon & 2 p.m.; $25-$58, free at various air raid siren sites. laphil.com. —Drew Tewksbury

Argentine artist Adrián Villar Rojas creates immersive, site-specific environments that completely transform institutional spaces through architectural interventions and the juxtaposition of organic, cultural and ephemeral objects. His current project at MOCA Geffen, The Theater of Disappearance, incorporates petrified wood from Italy, columns from the U.A.E. city of Sharjah and silicone molds from Istanbul into an installation that explores decay and obsolescence. To celebrate the exhibition, MOCA is throwing a Day Party featuring free admission, food trucks, cash bar, DJs and family-friendly events related to the show. Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., downtown; Sun. Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free. moca.org/program/moca-day-party. —Matt Stromberg

Located inside UCLA's Design Media Arts department, the UCLA Game Lab investigates new ways to make video games by focusing on the field's emerging genres, while also exploring innovative possibilities in gaming's aesthetics and contexts. The lab co-presents the UCLA Game Art Festival 2017, which unveils a number of interactive projects to the public. The fifth edition of the gaming juggernaut features live music, libations and pioneering new works from the UCLA Game Lab in the courtyard of the Hammer. In addition to enjoying a sneak peek at a host of groundbreaking projects, old-school gaming geeks will be happy to hear there's a tournament, too. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Tue., Nov. 14, 7-10 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu. —Tanja M. Laden

LACMA's Tuesday Matinees is showing The Girl From Mexico, the first in the popular "Mexican Spitfire" series starring Lupe Velez. A popular leading lady at a time when Latina roles were scarce, Velez eventually returned to Mexico in 1944 to star in Nana, based on the Zola novel. Less than a year later she passed into legend as one of Tinseltown's most notorious suicides. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Nov. 14, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

For roughly a year, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher have been comedy's most adorable married couple, without ever once making us want to barf. Leggero (of Comedy Central's Another Period) and Kasher (of Comedy Central's Problematic) are taking their wedded bliss on the road with the Honeymoon Tour, which is being filmed and will eventually become a Netflix special. Rather than just flaunt their happiness, the duo will be offering live relationship advice to couples in the audience, whose relationships may or may not survive the evening. But either way, it's for the best, no? UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave., Hollywood Hills; Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m.; $8. (323) 908-8702, ucbtheatre.com/performance/57862. —David Cotner

The American Cinematheque's annual celebration of Italian cinema launches with a screening of A Ciambra, Italy's official Oscar submission. Written and directed by Jonas Carpignano and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, this slice-of-life story of a street-tough teenager appears to be a direct descendant of Italian neorealism, the post-WWII genre that invented a new movie language. A discussion with Carpignano will follow the screening. Tickets are free through AFI Fest starting Nov. 1. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.; free. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Nathaniel Bell