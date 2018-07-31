Austin Young's Tranimals Come Out After Dark

In 2008 revered photographer Austin Young held his first "Tranimal" event at Machine Project, exposing a more art-minded and relentlessly subversive form of drag in L.A. and thereby changing the face of cross-dressing and wild costuming for years to come. Inspired by subjects and friends Squeaky Blonde and Fade-dra Phey, two figures from the local gay, art and music scenes, Young sought to subvert traditional ideas of beauty and gender. But he also wanted to provide a fun experience, a twisted take on the makeover model that shocked and awed all who viewed it and, even more so, those who participated in it.

“I thought of the idea to create a interactive gallery piece with Squeaky and Fade-dra based on the way they looked,” Young says. “The first time we did it it was messy, fabulous and naive.”

Ten years after that wild first night, Young and his cohorts decided to bring the concept back in a big way. On Friday, July 27, it was arguably one of the most exciting installations at Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours — "Free Radicals," the recurring late-night arts event at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The event transformed the opulent environs into a lively after-dark happening with DJ sets, dancing, large-scale projections, performance art, VR experiences and more.