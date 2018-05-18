Audra McDonald: Using Her Voice for Progression and Unity

Winner of a record six Tony awards, Audra McDonald brings her dulcet soprano voice to the Music Center for one performance only, Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m., with topical and playful new songs written for her, as well as show tunes and selections from the American Songbook.

New to her repertoire are Kate Miller-Heidke’s hilarious “Are You Fucking Kidding Me,” Ella Fitzgerald’s “Flying Home” and a song by Tony-winning composer Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza), from his musical-in-progress Millions. A medley of Stephen Sondheim’s “Children Will Listen” (from Into the Woods) and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” (from South Pacific), a forward-looking song about casual racism and sexism, is a highlight in this, her sixth stop on a tour begun earlier this year. You can hear it on Swing Happy, currently on digital and on CD May 25, an album recorded live earlier this month in front of the New York Philharmonic.

A 1993 Juilliard graduate, McDonald arrived on the scene fully formed, winning her first Tony a year later and three more by the time she turned 28. Called "the most talented person" on the planet by The New York Times, it wasn’t until 2008 that she won the first of two Emmys, adding a Grammy in 2013.