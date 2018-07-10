5 Fun Facts as Beatles' Trippy Cartoon Classic Yellow Submarine Turns 50

Even amid the current advances in animation and technology-driven art, The Beatles' classic full-length animated film Yellow Submarine remains an iconic cinematic achievement. The movie was more than just evocative of the era in which it was created and the band it was a vehicle for. It actually helped define the late ’60s and the most interesting characteristics of the group itself: the meaningful lyrics (which made statements about the world while maintaining a sense of wonder and whimsy) and the band members' quirky personas and relationships.

Yellow Submarine may evoke the psychedelic splendor of the late ’60s but it has proven timeless in terms of popularity (just like The Beatles themselves). The mix of eye candy and catchy music (remixed for the new release) will please kids, millennials and old folks who grew up with The Beatles. It's truly a visual feast, a vibrant pastiche of pop and Op art (short for "optical art," known for its eye-popping, optical illusion–driven patterns and abstract use of color lines to create depth and movement), collage stylings, and classic Saturday morning cartoon caricatures interacting amidst vibrant, swirling psychedelic imagery, odd objects and creatures.

For its 50th anniversary this week (marked by a slew of theatrical screenings across the globe), we look back and reveal some unknown facts about the film that brought a classic rock song to life and made everyone who saw it want to sail up to the sun and live beneath the waves.