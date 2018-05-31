ArtWallah Festival Gives a Voice to South Asian Artists and Performers

ArtWallah, an annual festival of arts held in Los Angeles, presents innovative works of South Asian Americans through music, dance, performance, literature, film, the visual arts, spoken word and comedy. This year’s festival, titled THRIVE, is the 20th anniversary of ArtWallah, and will take place at Highways Performance Space in Santa Monica on June 1 and 2. The festival is directed this year by Sheetal Gandhi, award-winning director, choreographer, performer and teacher. Gandhi was a creator and performer in Cirque du Soleil’s Dralion and played a leading role in the Broadway production of Bombay Dreams.



ArtWallah, loosely translated as “one who creates art,” explores the rich and diverse expressions of the global South Asian diaspora. South Asia refers to the countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The initial emigration of South Asians out of the subcontinent began after 1833, when slavery was abolished across the British Empire. The subsequent demand for indentured laborers caused many South Asians to be enlisted to work on sugar, cotton and tea plantations in the West Indies, Africa, Caribbean and Southeast Asia. In 1947, the Partition of India into present-day Bangladesh, India and Pakistan led to another wave of migration to Canada, England and the United States. These migrations, forcibly and otherwise, resulted in the spread of the South Asian population globally.

The festival, then, is a coming together again, “a place to see each other and look forward to seeing each other every year,” Gandhi said, who opened up her home studio to this year’s artists to help them push the boundaries of their work so they could see it in a “different light, get feedback and grow.” The artistic works at ArtWallah are inspired by a shared history and common struggles, by the lingering impact of migrations, the breaking and remaking of identities and traditions, and engagement with larger political and cultural issues of our time.