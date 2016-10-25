Artopia Now Has Magic and VR

EXPAND A performance at Artopia 2015 Nanette Gonzales

On Saturday, Nov. 5, all manner of L.A. creatives are taking over three levels at the very top of US Bank Tower for our annual arts and culture extravaganza, Artopia.

Expect site-specific dance performances from Heidi Duckler and Teresa "Toogie" Barcelo, video installations from Human Resources and Philip Rugo, an air sculpture by Doron Gazit, sculpture by Kiel Johnson and Curime Batliner, a 3D installation by Elsewhere, and experiential performance art by Jeepneys. None of it will be predictable, but there's a lot more than what you might expect from an art event too. Recently added to the roster: magicians Lauren Cohen and Simone Turkington, and a VR experience from IndieCade. (If you want a primer on VR, be sure to read this.)

Smorgasburg L.A. vendors Elvio's Chimichurri, Wanderlust, Chinese Laundry and Banh Oui will be on hand serving bite-size samples (and bigger portions for purchase), and, to wash them down, Effen is presenting the Art of the Cocktail program with boozy concoctions mixed up by bartenders from Likurlips.

In honor of International Artist Day, you can get discounted tickets today through Thursday at 10 p.m.; $10 off general admission and $5 off VIP. For more on all the artists, musicians and other creators, check out their bios on the Artopia site.

