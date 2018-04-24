Artist Francesca Bifulco Evokes a Napoli Neighborhood in North Hollywood

Artist Francesca Bifulco has found herself some unlikely muses, and in the most unlikely of places. It seems that in Forcella, Naples, which by all accounts is a pretty rough neighborhood, a crew of men of a certain age, ranging from distinguished to elderly, gather on the same corner to play cards every single day. They also smoke and drink coffee — so much coffee. Captivated by the theatricality of their casually intense ritual, Bifulco, who is Italian herself, went on to spend some three years in their company, and in the end she could not help but paint them.

Francesca Bifulco, Stairway to Forcella, acrylic on wood, 30 x 48 x 6 inches, 2018 Courtesy of the artist

The resulting “Forcella Reigns: The Men Who Play Cards” is more than an art show. Bifulco’s paintings already manifest a unique technique whereby she adds dimensional, sculptural elements to her compositions, creating a trick of the eye that is not a trick at all. She enjoys the process of working this way, and the visual drama and heightened experience it imparts; perhaps it's the lingering effect of her early background in set design. At any rate, back in Naples she soon enough realized that even her enhanced paintings could capture only part of the rhythm, sense and feel of the place, so she dove into doing more.