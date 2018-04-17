Art Student Walks From Tijuana to Her L.A. Gallery Show

Each day, from sunrise to sunset, from April 5 to 12, ArtCenter College of Design student Jackie Amézquita was walking. For eight days, the young artist could be found treading in silence, proceeding along the highlighted route that would take her from the Mexican border to a gallery in L.A.’s Chinatown, where people were waiting for her at her own opening reception. The project, which Amézquita titled Huellas Que Germinan (Footprints That Sprout), was timed to the minute such that its composition coincided with the evening reception for the group exhibition "Decentralized," featuring this work by Amézquita along with those of 15 of her fellow students, with an overall theme of interpreting varieties of displacement experiences.

EXPAND Google Map Route to 936 Mei Ling Way Courtesy of the artist



The Huellas Que Germinan performance was Amézquita’s project for the ArtCenter course Socially Engaged Art, a collaboration with local nonprofit Art Division, which supports underserved young people who intend to study art. The course is organized by ArtCenter’s Designmatters department, an initiative approaching design as a vehicle for international social change. Olga Koumoundouros, the assistant professor who teaches the course, encourages students to “be good citizens, think about the world around them, and have a sense of responsibility while making an impact.”