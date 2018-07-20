Art Galleries With Names That Remind Us of Summer

Once upon a time, art galleries kept shorter hours and hung light-hearted group shows in the summer months. Many even took the whole month of August off. Well, those days are largely over, with many galleries setting up important programming in the off-season, including the dog days. But that doesn’t mean we have to totally forget it’s summertime.

Here’s an appreciation of some L.A. galleries whose names, at least, conjure up the lemonade. Don’t let the breezy campground- and road trip–inflected names entirely fool you, though, because these galleries are up to some serious business when it comes to contemporary art. Many are artist-run and/or collectives; all offer eclectic, engaging and relevant programming on the edgier end of the new art spectrum. Some even have more upcoming July and August shows still in the offing, which is way better than the summer school I remember.

EXPAND Art by Robbie Simon The Lodge

The Lodge

Established in 2015 by Alice Lodge, the gallery presents about half a dozen exhibitions per month across painting, photography, installation and interdisciplinary genres in a brightly renovated storefront on Western Avenue. Its next show, of works with an eccentric palette and expansive abstract architectural quality by Robbie Simon, opens Saturday, July 21, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. The Lodge. 1024 N. Western Ave., East Hollywood; (323) 745-0231, thelodge.la. Thu.-Sat., noon-6 p.m.; thru Aug. 18; free.