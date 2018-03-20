An Undivided Heart Investigates Common Denominator Between #MeToo and Predator Priests

By now it’s an all-too-familiar story: A powerful institution is racked by news of long-standing sexual abuses as the innocent are further victimized by a code of silence that protects the powerful and perpetuates their crimes. And if Harvey Weinstein doesn’t exactly make a cameo appearance in An Undivided Heart, Yusuf Toropov’s riveting spiritual thriller about the Boston Archdiocese’s cover-up of pedophile priests in the 1990s, it will surprise no one that the probing philosophical conundrum driving its action leads directly to #MeToo.

The only surprise may be how long it took Toropov’s fictional account, which received its first reading at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference in 1994, to finally get to the Echo Theater Company stage. (The world premiere is being co-produced with Circle X Theater.)

Set in 1992 on designer Amanda Knehans’ crimson-red riot of overturned furniture and displaced post supports, and a full decade before a Boston Globe investigation made world headlines and led to the resignation of Cardinal Bernard Law, the play opens with Mike (a superb Matthew Gallenstein), the play’s tortured, Hamlet-like priest/hero, in the throes of a recurring dream. A young black girl (Ann’Jewel Lee) dressed in white stands before a burning typewriter, a dead cat in one hand and a butcher’s knife in the other. “Save the life of that doomed cat,” she cryptically intones. “Swear here that Nansen’s cat will safe depart.”

