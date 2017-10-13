Want to Help the Crenshaw Cowboy Get Back on His Feet?

Early last month, uniformed officers from an undetermined agency were on the scene when a crew of men cleared away the roadside art installation carefully created and tended to by a homeless man named Lovell Moore, better known as the Crenshaw Cowboy. Moore and his installations consisting of found-object assemblages and inspirational signs have been fixtures at Crenshaw Boulevard and the 10 West on ramp for roughly a decade, but authorities decided the art obscured the view of the highway and were a safety hazard.

“The creative mind, no matter what happens — your creations are stolen, hauled away, whatever — you really don’t get disappointed because in your creative mind you know you can create better.” Moore told us last month. “Because what you’ve seen over the years is just the tip of the iceberg. Under the surface, there’s so much. I’m still going to be here supporting the people and inspiring them to go into their own creative mind.”

Moore, of course, is still outside, but admirers of his work have organized an art show to raise money to help Moore transition out of homelessness. Tonight at Re/creation Cafe in Mid-City, his art will be on display and for sale. A GoFundMe page that's accepting donations from those who can't attend says:

"A one-man show with Kenneth 'Lovell' Moore ”— the inspiring homeless street artist known as the Crenshaw Cowboy. Lovell is widely known for his intergalactic style creations made out of trash, and his positive words of wisdom, displayed at the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and the 10 freeway for motorists and passerby’s where he has lived for the past 10 years.

Lovell is a vet who served 4 years as a Marine, before landing in Los Angeles and working as a handyman where he put his skills and creative mind to work before finding himself living on the street. Even while homeless, his commitment to being a positive contribution to the community never failed. At 61 years old he continues to encourage people through his art sculptures to engage their 'creative mind.'"

According to the site, the building's marquee has been painted to read "The Crenshaw Cowboy" so you can't miss it.

Re/creation Cafe, 4502 W. Washington Blvd., Mid-City; Fri., Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m.; free. gofundme.com/giving-back-to-the-crenshaw-cowboy.

