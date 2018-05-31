Alyson Sullivan: Power Ranger and Mustard Maker

A lifelong resident of a city enthralled by fame, former Power Rangers actress Alyson Sullivan was oblivious to her own cult celebrity until she started appearing at fan conventions in 2014 — fully a dozen years after she'd starred as Taylor Earhardt (aka "the Yellow Power Ranger") in superhero TV series Power Rangers Wild Force.

"I had lines [of fans] all day," she recalls of her first convention, in Pasadena. "I had fans wearing my costume. ... Boys were wearing my costume!"

While L.A. may boast more celebs per capita than anywhere else on Earth, Sullivan personifies what is probably a much larger segment of its population: entertainers who have on-again, off-again relationships with fame (and its accompanying fiscal rewards). In the case of this classically movie star–striking blonde, this means earning additional income from posing for photos and selling merchandise at "cons," while also — of all things — handmaking and marketing her own brand of vegan mustard.