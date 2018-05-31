Riot Grrl Allison Wolfe Gives Voice to the Voiceless

With bright red hair, a quirky vintage look and a vibrant personality to match, Echo Park local Allison Wolfe has long been a role model for empowered girls and women, beginning in the '90s when she fronted the well-known Riot Grrrl band Bratmobile. "The whole point of Riot Grrrl," Wolfe explains, "was to make our academic feminism more punk, more real-life, maybe more girly, and to make punk rock more feminist. We could wear lipstick and sound like Valley Girls yet still be feminists and still need to have rights and be respected."

Wolfe, 48, still performs in bands today, but after recently obtaining a master's in arts journalism from USC, her most recent project has been hosting and producing a monthly podcast for Tidal called I'm in the Band. She interviews female punk rock and indie musicians such as Donita Sparks (L7), Patty Schemel (Hole), Alice Bag (The Bags), members of The Raincoats and more, sharing their stories with sincerity and candor.

The podcast title is a play on the groupie mantra "I'm with the band" and also the title of a Bratmobile song. It is demonstrative of the fact that women and girls are much more than the wallflowers that rock & roll history has often portrayed them to be, and that they deserve to be viewed as equal participants.