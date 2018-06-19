AlienCon Was Out of This World

Merging the universes of science fact with science fiction, AlienCon began as a way to celebrate the History Channel's Ancient Aliens franchise, but its other aim is to explore the larger idea of extraterrestrial life and its influences on human civilization in the past, as well as the modern implications for human society. This past weekend, its second iteration drew about 20,000 fans, believers and truth seekers from all walks of life and all over the globe to the Pasadena Convention Center.

David Duchovny and Mitch Pileggi from The X-Files, Sean Astin from Stranger Things, Mary McDonnell from Battlestar Galactica and Ancient Aliens star Giorgio Tsoukalos, as well as Chariots of the Gods 83-year old author and Ancient Aliens consulting producer Erich von Däniken were there, along with high-profile UFO researchers, scientists and authors.

EXPAND Alex Distefano

On Friday afternoon, many were drawn to a lecture titled "Alien Invasion: Likelihood, Protocols and the Need to Know" by Dr. Travis S. Taylor, a certified space defense industry scientist with two Ph.D.s (quantum physics and aerospace engineering) working in conjunction with the U.S. military and other government agencies to prepare for an extraterrestrial invasion of Earth.