Aladdin Has Visual Spectacle to Spare but Lacks Heart

If a glittery, sumptuous spectacle is enough to satisfy you, you’ll probably enjoy this touring company production of Disney's Aladdin, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, at the Pantages Theatre through March 31. If, however, you’re one of those picky theatergoers who craves substance with your spectacle, you'll probably be disappointed.

Based, with moderate revisions, on Disney’s 1992 animated film, the show features Adam Jacobs — who originated the lead role back in 2011 — as a contemporized Aladdin, an impoverished young grifter whose life isn’t going much of anywhere until he meets and falls in love with the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Isabelle McCalla). Whereas Aladdin is incarcerated by his poverty, the rich and materially pampered princess is captive to the demands of her royal status, which mandate that she marry a prince. She’s already rejected all of the eligible men her father the Sultan (JC Montgomery) has brought before her; chafing at the confines of the palace walls, she steals away to the town marketplace, where she encounters Aladdin, who rescues her from a villain.

Before he meets Jasmine again, Aladdin is hoodwinked by the story’s evil villain, the Grand Vizier Jafar (Jonathan Weir), into venturing into the "Cave of Wonders" to procure for him a lamp with great magical powers – the means by which Jafar intends to seize the sultanate for himself. But the rules of destiny bar him and his assistant, Iago (Reggie De Leon, no longer a parrot), from entering the cave. Aladdin, eluding their designs, himself gains possession of the lamp and access to the powerful genie (Michael James Scott) who resides within it. He and the genie navigate some misadventures and misunderstandings, but in the end, they both get what they want — Aladdin his princess and the genie his long-yearned-for freedom.