Al Pacino on How He Gave Harrison Ford His Career, and His Latest Film, Wilde Salomé

Yes, it's true: Al Pacino was super hot in the mid-1970s, after the Godfather movies, Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon, and he was offered the role of Han Solo in Star Wars. Asked at a Q&A if there were any roles he regretted turning down, he quipped that he really only regretted roles he'd taken, but there was that one.... He said he was sent the script, and read it, "and I didn't get it. I didn't know why I'd do it. ... So I gave Harrison Ford his career! He owes me so big! I'm gonna have him pay me back. I'm gonna have him build my house."

Interlocutor Stephen Fry, visibly surprised by the Star Wars anecdote, responded with one of his own: "I ran into Peter O'Toole, who was complaining about some New Zealander who wanted him to be a wizard. 'I don't want to be a wizard. I told him to send it to Ian McKellen.'"

Pacino was in a relaxed mood at Sunday's Q&A following screenings of his documentary Wilde Salomé and filmed play Salomé at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts theater. Much like his Looking for Richard, about Shakespeare's Richard III, the doc tracks Pacino's journey on the Oscar Wilde trail as well as, in this case, a Los Angeles staging of the play starring then little-known Jessica Chastain.