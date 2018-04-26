Added Character Enhances Vitality of Antaeus' Excellent Native Son

I wish one could say that Nambi E. Kelley’s incisive adaptation of novelist Richard Wright’s Native Son, brilliantly staged at Antaeus Theatre Ensemble under Andi Chapman’s direction, was testament to a 20th-century mindset we’ve long transcended. But as many of us are painfully aware, the stereotyping of minorities — and in this case black men in particular — persists like a grotesque contagion on our body politic. You have only to reference the recent arrest of two law-abiding young black citizens at a Philadelphia Starbucks, and the tragic incidents, continually erupting in the headlines, in which police assault and kill people of color without cause, to grasp the timeliness of this powerful drama.

Wright’s novel was published in 1940. The writer was born in Mississippi but, like so many other African-Americans, migrated north in hope of escaping the South’s pernicious racism, only to find the bigotry there more covert but no less ubiquitous.

Native Son — which claimed celebrity immediately following publication and has since become a classic — is set in Chicago and tells the story of an angry young black man, Bigger Thomas (Jon Chaffin), who accidentally commits a homicide and is pursued not only by the law but by his internal — and internalized — demons. These include the rage and frustration brought about by his lack of opportunity to go after what he wants (he dreams of being a pilot) and the negative image foisted upon him by white people, predisposed to regard him as stupid, shiftless or criminal based on the color of his skin.