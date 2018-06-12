Adam Carolla Shows Off His Paul Newman Race Car Collection

Adam Carolla, the successful podcast host and comedian, did not plan to accumulate what is likely the most complete collection of race cars driven by actor/car aficionado Paul Newman, but a little over 10 years ago a seller from Connecticut, near Newman’s home track in Lime Rock Park, offered Carolla a 1985 Nissan GT 1.

“I just thought, ‘Paul Newman! And it’s a championship car!’ I should buy it,” recalls Carolla, who, being a jack-of-all-trades and a businessman, figured the roughly $100,000 he spent was a good investment. “I thought one day when he is gone and I have it, like an artist who’s passed away, then it’ll be worth something."

“I got it and didn’t think much of it," Carolla says of the Newman/Bob Sharp team car, which won the 1986 SCC-GT1 championship. "Then another car came up for sale and I got that one. So I sort of backed into becoming a Paul Newman race car collector by mistake.”