A Veteran Toy Designer Created the Dashboard Hula Girl for a New Generation (VIDEO)

Working out of his studio in Silver Lake, veteran toy designer Phil Ramirez has probably sculpted something either you or your kids have played with. For more than 25 years, he's been working with brands and media franchises from Marvel to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As gratifying as that's been, Ramirez says, "More than anything, I want to be the guy who made the thing that's on people's dashboards."

So he cooked up the Booty Bumper, a contemporary take on the classic hula girl dashboard ornament, but with shaky buns instead of shaky hips. Made modularly, so their look can be adjusted, they're created with the same technique Ramirez uses to craft premium, collectible toys. "I've always wanted to start a toy company," he says, "and this design could be the thing to kick-start that."

