A Long Road to Freedom: Director Billy Clift Celebrates The Advocate With Outfest Documentary

Outfest, the largest and best known LGBTQ film festival in North America, had its opening gala on Thursday, July 12, at the Orpheum Theater in downtown L.A., and things took on a political tone, seemingly more than any previous year. Filmmaker Angela Robinson, awarded the Outfest Achievement Award, issued a call to action for attendees (we were there for a screening of Studio 54 —The Documentary) to vote and get more involved in the midterm elections in light of the Trump administration's rollback of protections for members of the LGBTQ community and fear over its conservative nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It seems the fears many had about potential discriminatory practices since the 2016 presidential election have come to fruition, but the good news is, they have also fueled and fired up artists and creators more than ever. Many of the filmmakers showcasing works at this year's Outfest were driven by these frustrations, no one more than director Billy Clift, whose new movie, A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years debuts Thursday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills.

"[I was] scared, confused and felt helpless," Clift recalls. "I searched inside myself trying to figure out what I could do to help. I wasn't one to take a sign and stand with thousands of others and feel that that was enough. I had heard about the Black Cat and its raid on New Year's and the protest that occurred two months later — the largest gay and lesbian protest that had ever happened, and no one had ever heard of it."

Clift searched the internet for information about the Silver Lake incident (which happened before Stonewall) and found, he says, the only man still alive who had been at that protest. He interviewed him and others about the watershed moment in gay history (which the hip crowds who go to the current incarnation of Black Cat probably haven't a clue about). The Advocate caught wind of his project and reached out to him about taking it further.