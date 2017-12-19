A Harrowing Stage Fantasy Asks If Peter Pan Can Save a Teen From an Abusive Father and Bullying Schoolmates

Seeing childhood fantasy and its flights of imagination as a refuge from the real-world horrors of the adult world is a trope as old as children’s literature. But can it also be a fatal trap? That’s the question posed by Now or Neverland, playwright April Morrow’s harrowing and somewhat perplexing blend of Peter Pan and abject familial violence, now having its world premiere at Loft Ensemble.

Madylin Sweeten is 17-year-old Nora, a high school outcast and loner, whose odd manner has made her the target of a sadistic clique of bullying students who go by names like Curly (Dantz Debusk), Nibs (Sarah Nilsen) and Tootles (Joe Bills). Plagued by their merciless hazing, Nora’s only safe haven is the school library and the protection of its nurturing librarian, Mrs. Darling (Jennifer DeRosa).

But the librarian can do little to help the girl with an even more alarming predicament: Nora is also under assault by the inopportune appearances of Peter (Marc Leclerc), an impishly bedeviling figment of her imagination. In the midst of her studies — and increasingly in full view of fellow students and teachers — Peter’s disruptive manifestations are aimed at persuading Nora to return with him to Neverland, the fantasy world that Nora constructed as a child, using J.M. Barrie’s characters and adventures as a retreat from the unimaginably shocking traumas of what is revealed as a violently abusive home life. Now, ironically on the cusp of adulthood, her fantasies return like so many bad acid flashbacks to threaten her very grip on reality.