A Guide to Father's Day Fun You Didn't Think of

Toss those traditional Father's Day dinners and regifted ties aside, for Los Angeles presents myriad fantastic options for the fathers and baby daddies in your life who deserve celebrating. From baseball and rock & roll to road trips and race cars to beer and cowboys, here are the best out-of-the-box things to do with your pops this weekend.

Meat and a man cave

An outdoor grilling station with bone-in outdoor steaks and beer-can whole Jidori chickens is on the menu at Culina at the Four Seasons Hotel along with Belgian waffles, dim sum, sushi, an elaborate carving station, savory entrees and pastry chef Federico Fernandez’s house-made doughnuts, gelato and sorbets. They've also got a “Man Cave” game room experience with beer on tap, appetizers and more. Seating for Father’s Day brunch is 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. $135 per adult; $69 for children ages 5 to 12; children 4 and under free. Reservations essential. Culina Restaurant at the Four Seasons, 300 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills; Sun., June 17; (310) 860-4000, culinarestaurant.com.

An extraterrestrial experience

Does your dad believe? Does he have "a fundamental desire to explore the unexplained?" Or does he just dig creepy sci-fi? AlienCon 2018 brings together E.T. freaks of all sorts with an out-of-this-world weekend featuring "over 150 hours of programs, panels and events" plus Martians, a marketplace and celebs including David Duchovy, Sean Astin, Mary McDonnell, Gates McFadden, Mitch Pileggi and Bill Mumy. Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena; Fri.-Sun., June 15-17; $61 single-day pass, $436 three-day Silver Level pass. thealiencon.com.

Give him the world

Tom Schnabel’s KCRW’s World Festival has been a welcome annual addition to the Hollywood Bowl lineup for quite a while. 2018’s concert features an eclectic lineup for the hipster dad, headlined by a head-spinning 3-D set by electro-jazz genius Flying Lotus, with Swedish pop stars Little Dragon, Canadian soul stars BadBadNotGood and our local soul empress Georgia Anne Muldrow on the undercard. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood; Sun., June 17, 7 p.m. hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/361/.



Fritzie's Father's Day

Funnyman Fritzie Zimmer is bringing back his cabaret opus What's Left of Me? in a one-time-only Father’s Day edition filled with story and song, composed by his pianist/ex-husband Giacomo Schwartz. Zimmer encourages fans to bring "your sugar daddy/papa-o-mow-mow/father figure/blow pop and anyone who loves to laugh" but emphasizes the show is not for the kiddies. Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood; Sun., June 17, 7 p.m. More info here or at CelebrationTheatre.com.

Go Dodger Blue!

It’s fair to say that you probably love Dad as much as you hate the San Francisco Giants. Sunday’s game against the reviled enemy from the north is a perfect opportunity to feed both emotions. The first 40,000 fans get a money clip (helpful for that Dodger Dog, garlic fries and beer run) an,d as a special treat for Father’s Day, fans are welcome to take their dads onto the field after the game for a bit of catch. Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Echo Park; Sun., June 17, 1 p.m. (866) DODGERS or get tickets here.

Clubs and cars

Head out to Speed Zone Sunday morning and have Dad enter the mini golf tournament, where prizes include a $50 “supercharge,” trophies and the best prize of all, quality time. Then hit the track for the adrenaline rush of top eliminator dragsters, turbo and slick tracks after a round of golf. SpeedZone Los Angeles, 17871 Castleton St., City of Industry; Sun., June 17. speedzone.com/la.



Music and movies

Father’s Day at L.A. Live could not be more convenient. First revisit Dad’s rock & roll dreams at the Grammy Museum for free and follow that up with a prix fixe dinner (redeemable at eight participating L.A. Live restaurants) and movie ticket for the Regal Cinema. L.A. Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown; Sun., June 17, all day. lalive.com/offers/detail/dinner-and-a-movie.

Grooming and guzzling

There are few gentlemanly comforts as pleasurable as a proper shave and haircut. Add a stiff drink and gourmet grilled cheese sandwich to the mix, as provided at the Blind Barber, and Dad will make sure you have a prominent spot in his last will and testament. Blind Barber, two locations: 10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City; 5715 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. blindbarber.com.

Soccer and samba

Perhaps you have a dad who loses his mind over the biggest sporting event on earth; well, you’re in luck. The vaunted Brazilians face off against a gritty Swiss side for a morning match featuring delicious feijoada and Roge’s Grammy-nominated samba show. Stick around for the thinking man’s rock & roll of Rocco Deluca, Zander Schloss and Particle Kid that evening. Zebulon Café, 2478 Fletcher Drive, Frogtown; Sun., June 17, 10 a.m.; all ages. zebulon.la.



He gave you birth. Give him beer.

Beer, lots of beer, many types of lots of beer … and sausages, wings and tacos … and live music … and kid-friendly … all within the cozy confines of downtown’s Angel City Brewery & Public House. Sounds kinda heavenly to me. Angel City Brewery, 216 Alameda St., downtown; Sun., June 17, noon-7 p.m.

angelcitybrewery.com/event/fathers-day-food-truck-music-fest/.

The old man in the Old West

Enjoy tales, song and poems about cowpokes, ornery bulls, sweet baked beans and chicory coffee, presented by the Autry’s Western Music Association. And make sure to pan for gold and take in the Pueblo pottery, the La Raza and Colt revolver exhibits, and Harry Gamboa Jr.’s important cultural touchstone, "Chicano Male Unbonded." The Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park. theautry.org/.

Roll into Rodeo

Rub elbows with the idle rich at the 25th annual Rodeo Drive Concourse d’Elegance car show, featuring an endless array of sweet wheels, gourmet food trucks and elitism. The Golden Triangle, 400 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills; Sun., June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free. rodeodrive-bh.com/event/rodeo-drive-concours-d-elegance/



Daddy's dimensional

Occasionally it will dawn upon us that we live in a place others visit as tourists. Hence, our local attractions suffer from a lack of locals. Why not be a tourist and check out Madame Tussauds' state-of-the-art “Virtual Room,” where you and Dad (and up to two others) can go on a collaborative mission through space and time. Dads are free with a paying adult. Oh, and you can get a selfie with Beyoncé. Madame Tussauds, 6933 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. madametussauds.com/hollywood/en/whats-inside/virtual-room/.

Think ink

Why does everyone get a “Mom” tattoo? Break the mold and bond with your dad by getting inked and pierced at Kustom Kulture Tattoo , where they are running a 20 percent off special this weekend for Father's Day. Kustom Kulture Tattoo, 6757 Tampa Ave., Reseda. More info here.

Also make sure to check out last month's Mother’s Day Guide for more places to pop by with Pops offering discounts for the holiday, such as the OUE Skyspace observation deck and 60out Escape Rooms.