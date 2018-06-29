9 Arcades and Barcades to Get Your Pinball Fix

EightyTwo: One of DTLA's necessary go-tos, this leader of L.A.'s barcade movement is wedged between Little Tokyo and the Arts District. EightyTwo always has a potent blend of pinball and arcade games, DJs spinning, and usually a great food truck in the parking lot. 707 E. Fourth Place, downtown; (213) 626-8200, eightytwo.la. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cfyiBm-oL8
Button Mash: This ever-popular Echo Park location sports not only a great selection of games but also a yummy menu of East-West fusion food from Starry Kitchen. A fave of EP's hipsters, as well as Dodger fans exiting the nearby stadium on game nights. 1391 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 250-9903, buttonmashla.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tve_P6Ohgwk
Walt's Bar: The latest entry in the L.A. pinball community, this new Eagle Rock retro bar features almost entirely old-school pre-1980s games and a menu of good, simple grub. 4680 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock; (323) 739-6767, instagram.com/waltsbar.
AYCE Gogi: Van Nuys is well represented by this first-rate Korean restaurant with a surprisingly large selection of modern-day pinball machines located in the back. The place has played host to the IFPA California State Championships. 7128 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys; (818) 465-3050. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqZ55NL158M&t=98si
Blipsy Bar: A Koreatown dive bar, Blipsy has no sheen, shine or polish whatsoever, and that's the way its regulars like it. Small selection of games, occasional DJs and grungy atmosphere galore. 369 N. Western Ave., Koreatown; (323) 461-7067. http://www.laweekly.com/restaurants/koreatown-bar-report-blipsy-barcade-2383713
PINZ Bowling: A Valley stalwart, PINZ carries on the decades-long pairing of bowling and pinball. 12655 Ventura Blvd., Studio City; (818) 769-7600, pinzla.com.
Playland Arcade: Some of the Westernmost pinball machines in all the land reside on the Santa Monica Pier, just above the (mostly) blue Pacific. 350 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica; (310) 451-5133.
Mission Control Arcade: Orange County fans often swarm to this arcade, which hosts the Downtown Santa Ana Pinball League and the all-female Bells & Chimes OC. McFadden Public Market, 515 N. Main St., Santa Ana; mcfaddenmarket.com, dtsapinball.us.
Family Arcade: Not a bar or a barcade, this LACC-adjacent arcade has been providing quarter-based entertainment for 40 years now. 876 N. Vermont Ave., East Hollywood.
