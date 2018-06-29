9 Arcades and Barcades to Get Your Pinball Fix

EightyTwo: One of DTLA's necessary go-tos, this leader of L.A.'s barcade movement is wedged between Little Tokyo and the Arts District. EightyTwo always has a potent blend of pinball and arcade games, DJs spinning, and usually a great food truck in the parking lot. 707 E. Fourth Place, downtown; (213) 626-8200, eightytwo.la. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cfyiBm-oL8



Button Mash: This ever-popular Echo Park location sports not only a great selection of games but also a yummy menu of East-West fusion food from Starry Kitchen. A fave of EP's hipsters, as well as Dodger fans exiting the nearby stadium on game nights. 1391 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 250-9903, buttonmashla.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tve_P6Ohgwk

Walt's Bar: The latest entry in the L.A. pinball community, this new Eagle Rock retro bar features almost entirely old-school pre-1980s games and a menu of good, simple grub. 4680 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock; (323) 739-6767, instagram.com/waltsbar.