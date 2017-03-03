8 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND The best not movie about Vietnam ever made. See it for four bucks on Tuesday. EMI Films

A free screening of Rosemary's Baby, a free literature fest, a free party at the California African American Museum and more fun stuff to do for little to no money this week.

You know what they call Pulp Fiction in Paris? Probably the same thing they call it here — a decade-defining classic — only in French. Though watching Quentin Tarantino's nonlinear masterwork for the first time is revelatory, the kind of experience that makes you realize movies can do things you might not have thought possible before, revisiting it is no less rewarding. That's doubly true in this case, as the New Beverly is screening it on a 35mm print from Tarantino's personal archive. The film has inspired countless imitators, which have never come close to matching its lyrical dialogue and inventive, cross-cutting narrative — ironic, considering how heavily QT relies on homage. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Fri., March 3, 11:59 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

The Bureau of Feminism reaches out and touches someone today with Telethon. A logical progression from avant- and/or prankish '60s art actions, it's a performance staged for a live audience — a performance during which the Bureau calls people randomly and poses various questions about feminism. The ring tones, the dial tones and the overtones of confusion, surprise and hostility — they're all here, coming at you in a big, flaming ball that's actually a larger statement about feminism and the kaleidoscopic uncertainty about its significance by the public at large and down the line. The Hammer Museum courtyard, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., March 4, 3 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/02/telethon. —David Cotner

Now that we live in the future, all anyone wants to do is relive the past. And now that Saturday Morning Cartoons no longer exist as they once did, the fine folks at Cinefamily have taken it upon themselves to present a monthly showcase devoted to the halcyon days of animated TV shows. This month's theme is Monsters, perhaps of the Aaahh!!! Real variety, so bring the kiddos — anyone under 14 gets in for free. Cinefamily/Silent Movie Theatre, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax; Sat., March 4, 11 a.m.; $10. (323) 655-2510, cinefamily.org. —Michael Nordine

For almost 30 years, Lambda Literary Foundation has been a LGBTQ-centric literary organization, and among its programs and events is the prestigious annual Lambda Literary Awards, which has honored such gay and lesbian writers and artists as John Waters, Tony Kushner, David Sedaris and Armistead Maupin. The first Lambda Litfest Los Angeles (March 6-12) presents a week of readings, discussions, workshops, comedy and other performances across various venues in the city and features well-known performers Luis Alfaro, Zackary Drucker, Noel Alumit, Julie Goldman, Alec Mapa, Beth Lapides and others. The fest kicks off on Monday with Yes Femmes, writing and performance that explores the femme experience, at Pieter Performance Space in Lincoln Heights and Queer Bird Lit, a celebration of contemporary queer authors, at Stories in Echo Park. The week culminates with a full-day fest at Barnsdall Park on Saturday and a closing party at Akbar on Sunday. Various locations; Mon.-Sun., March 6-12; free. lambdalitfest.org. —Siran Babayan

Francis Ford Coppola has famously said of Apocalypse Now, "My film is not a movie; it's not about Vietnam. It is Vietnam." The Deer Hunter is a movie about Vietnam, meanwhile, and it's the best ever made. Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Christopher Walken (who won a richly deserved Oscar for his performance) and John Cazale's characters hail from a coal-mining town in Pennsylvania, and it isn't until they return home — or, in some cases, don't — that the war's full effects take hold. The film was directed by Michael Cimino, whose Academy Awards for Best Picture and Director earned him the freedom to do whatever he wanted. What he wanted to do was Heaven's Gate, of course, which ended about as well as for him as the war does for his characters. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., March 7, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

Four new exhibitions are coming to the California African American Museum. Marking the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King riots, "No Justice, No Peace: L.A. 1992" offers a fresh perspective of the Los Angeles uprising, while "Paperworks: Selections from the Permanent Collection" showcases works on paper from the last 200 years. The museum also highlights projects by two solo artists with "Derrick Adams: Network" and "Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle: The Evanesced." To celebrate the new shows, CAAM is throwing an all-ages, family-friendly fête. Can't Stop, Won't Stop! not only features food trucks and DJs but it also offers more than enough creative inspiration to go around. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park; Wed., March 8, 7 p.m.; free with RSVP. (213) 744-7432, caamuseum.org. —Tanja M. Laden

A dozen or so years after it faded from the programming lineup, Adult Swim presents the return of Samurai Jack. A cornerstone of early 2000s Cartoon Network, it told the story of a mysterious, unkillable samurai wielding a mystical katana and righting wrongs before being hurtled into a dystopian future by his arch-nemesis, the demon Aku. Tonight's sneak preview of the renewed fifth season of the series boasts an onstage Q&A with series creator Genndy Tartakovsky, surprise guests (probably Samurai Jack's voice, Phil LaMarr), gift giveaways, and a general overall appreciation for the singular beauty of this very strange cartoon. The Theater at Ace Hotel, 929 Broadway, downtown; Thu., March 9, 7 p.m.; free with RSVP. (213) 623-3233, acehotel.com/calendar/losangeles/adult-swim-presents-samurai-jack. —David Cotner

One doesn't watch Rosemary's Baby so much as endure it, which isn't to say the movie isn't thrilling. Roman Polanski's nerve-jangling masterpiece gets under your skin and in your head, calling into question the plausibility of its own narrative — could there really be witches in this old apartment building, and who are those late-night incantations invoking? — as you try to believe that both you and Rosemary (a never-better Mia Farrow) are simply imagining things. Cal State Northridge screens the movie for free as part of its semester-long John Cassavetes retrospective, an apt reminder that the innovator of independent film was also a damn fine actor. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., March 9, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu.